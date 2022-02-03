Carroll County deputies seized more than $10,000 in Kratom products at 35/55 Truck Stop in Vaiden on Wednesday.

Studies show that Kratom has similar effects on the body as opioids with symptoms of withdrawal that require medical treatment.

Kratom has been linked to several deaths across Mississippi, according to a statement released by Carroll County Sheriff Clint Walker.

“This stuff is causing death in the state,” said Walker. “That’s why the [Carroll County Board of] Supervisors issued an ordinance.”

Last August, the Board passed an ordinance prohibiting the use, purchase, possession, distribution, sale or offering for sale certain substances within the boundaries of the county “that when ingested, produce intoxicating effects similar to THCA, marijuana, methamphetamine, opioids and/or prescription medications,” the release stated.

“It’s packaged for young adults and put right behind the counter,” said Walker, adding THCA is the chemical in marijuana that creates the feeling of being high.

“I’m disappointed that a local store owner is selling it.”

Store manager, Alrubya Mansor Mohammad was issued a criminal summons by Judge Tinesha Earnest. If found guilty, Mohammed could face a fine of $1,000 and/or six months imprisonment, according to the statement.