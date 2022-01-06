Listed below are the Mississippi Supreme Court decisions for the week of January 06, 2021:

Randolph, Michael K., C.J.

X 2020-IA-00320-SCT

Schaffner Manufacturing Company, Inc. v. Darius Powell; Hinds Circuit Court 1st District; LC Case #: 25CI1:19-cv-00193; Ruling Date: 03/20/2020; Ruling Judge: Winston Kidd; Majority Opinion: Randolph, C.J. Disposition: Reversed and Remanded. Appellee taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Kitchens and King, P.JJ., Coleman, Maxwell, Beam, Chamberlin, Ishee and Griffis, JJ., Concur.

EN BANC

2014-M-00310

Bildrick Jackson v. State of Mississippi; Leflore Circuit Court; LC Case #: 2001-24384; Ruling Judge: Margaret Carey-McCray; Disposition: Bildrick Jackson's Application for Leave to File a Motion for Post Conviction Relief is denied. Jackson is warned that future filings deemed frivolous may result not only in monetary sanctions but also in restrictions on filing applications for post-conviction collateral relief (or pleadings in that nature) in forma pauperis. Order, Dunn v. State, 2016-M-01514 (Miss. Nov. 15, 2018). To Deny with Sanction Warning: Randolph, C.J., Coleman, Maxwell, Beam, Chamberlin, Ishee and Griffis, JJ. To Deny: Kitchens and King, P.JJ. King, P.J., Objects to the Order in Part with Separate Written Statement Joined by Kitchens, P.J. Order entered 12/15/21.

EN BANC

2016-M-00510

Jessie Dewayne Johnson v. State of Mississippi; Lee Circuit Court; LC Case #: CR99-149; Ruling Judge: Paul Funderburk; Disposition: Jessie Dewayne Johnson's post-conviction relief motion is denied. Johnson is warned that future filings deemed frivolous may result not only in monetary sanctions but also in restrictions on filing applications for post-conviction collateral relief (or pleadings in that nature) in forma pauperis. Order, Dunn v. State, 2016-M-01514 (Miss. Nov. 15, 2018).To Deny with Sanction Warning: Randolph, C.J., Coleman, Maxwell, Beam, Chamberlin, Ishee and Griffis, JJ. To Deny: Kitchens and King, P.JJ. King, P.J., Objects to the Order in Part with Separate Written Statement Joined by Kitchens, P.J. Order entered 12/21/21.

EN BANC

2019-CT-00671-SCT

Gordon Kleyle v. Myrna Deogracias, Philip Deogracias, and Philip Deogracias d/b/a The Railroad Cafe, LLC; Pearl River Circuit Court; LC Case #: 55CI1:11-cv-00228-AM; Ruling Date: 03/25/2019; Ruling Judge: Anthony Mozingo; Disposition: Petition for Issuance of the Writ of Certiorari to the Court of Appeals of Mississippi filed by Myrna Deogracias, Philip Deogracias, d/b/a The Railroad Café, LLC, is denied. To Deny: Randolph, C.J., King, P.J., Coleman, Maxwell, Beam, Ishee and Griffis, JJ. To Grant: Kitchens, P.J., and Chamberlin, J. Order entered 12/17/21.

EN BANC

2020-CT-00025-SCT

J'Var Vontou Pope and Robert Emil Hart v. State of Mississippi; Harrison Circuit Court 1st District; LC Case #: B2401-2017-337; Ruling Date: 01/08/2020; Ruling Judge: Lawrence Bourgeois, Jr.; Disposition: J'Var Vontou Pope's Writ of Cert is dismissed as untimely. Order entered 12/14/21.

EN BANC

2020-CT-00025-SCT

J'Var Vontou Pope and Robert Emil Hart v. State of Mississippi; Harrison Circuit Court 1st District; LC Case #: B2401-2017-337; Ruling Date: 01/08/2020; Ruling Judge: Lawrence Bourgeois, Jr.; Disposition: J'Var Vontou Pope's Petition for Writ of Certiorari and Robert Emil Hart's Petition for Writ of Certiorari are denied. All Justice Agree. Order entered 12/14/21.

EN BANC

2020-CT-00963-SCT

George Massey a/k/a George Lee Massey v. State of Mississippi; Lauderdale Circuit Court; LC Case #: 20-CV-063(CW); Ruling Date: 07/27/2020; Ruling Judge: Charles Wright, Jr.; Disposition: Petition for Writ of Certiorari filed by George Massey is denied. To Deny: Randolph. C.J., King, P.J., Coleman, Maxwell, Beam, Chamberlin and Griffis, JJ. To Grant: Kitchens, P.J., and Ishee, J. Order entered 12/16/21.

EN BANC

2021-M-00895

Oren Joseph Lewis v. State of Mississippi; Hancock Circuit Court; LC Case #: B2301-2015-101; Ruling Date: 06/20/2017; Ruling Judge: Lawrence Bourgeois, Jr.; Disposition: Oren Joseph Lewis's Motion to Reconsider or Alternatively to Reconsider En Banc is denied. To Deny: Randolph, C.J., Maxwell, Beam, Chamberlin, Ishee and Griffis, JJ. To Grant: Kitchens and King, P.JJ., and Coleman, J. Order entered 12/21/21.

EN BANC

2021-BD-01141-SCT

The Mississippi Bar v. Flordia M. Henderson; Disposition: The Court on its own motion directs the Mississippi Bar, within 30 days of the entry of this order, to file a certified copy of the Findings of Fact and Conclusions of Law of the Hearing Panel and to serve the same upon Flordia M. Henderson. All Justices Agree. Order entered 12/15/21.

EN BANC

2021-BD-01141-SCT

The Mississippi Bar v. Flordia M. Henderson; Disposition: Flordia M. Henderson is suspended from the practice of law pending the Court's final resolution of the formal complaint filed by the Mississippi Bar. All Justices Agree. Order entered 12/15/21.