Listed below are the Mississippi Supreme Court decisions for the week of December 16, 2021:

EN BANC

2013-DR-00491-SCT

Willie Jerome Manning a/k/a Fly v. State of Mississippi; Oktibbeha Circuit Court; LC Case #: 2001-0144-CV; Ruling Date: 06/25/1998; Ruling Judge: Lee Howard; Disposition: Motion for Approval of Attorney Fees and Expenses is granted. All Justices Agree. Order entered 12/9/21.

2015-DR-01378-SCT

Justin Underwood a/k/a Justin H. Underwood v. State of Mississippi; Madison Circuit Court; LC Case #: 2246; Ruling Date: 05/25/1995; Ruling Judge: William Chapman, III; Disposition: Justin Underwood's Petition for Post-Conviction Relief is denied. All Justices Agree. Kitchens, P.J., for the Court. Order entered.

Justin Underwood a/k/a Justin H. Underwood v. State of Mississippi; Madison Circuit Court; LC Case #: 2246; Ruling Date: 05/25/1995; Ruling Judge: William Chapman, III; Disposition: Petitioner's Motion for Access to Trial Exhibits filed by Justin Underwood is denied. All Justices Agree. Order entered.

2019-CT-01554-SCT

Timothy A. Johnson and Carolyn Johnson v. Adams County, Mississippi; Adams County Court; LC Case #: 2018-cv-0611; Ruling Date: 07/17/2019; Ruling Judge: Walter Brown; Disposition: Request for Review by the Supreme Court of Decision of Court of Appeals on Writ of Certiorari filed by Appellants Timothy A. Johnson and Carolyn Johnson is denied. To Deny: Randolph, C.J., Coleman, Maxwell, Beam, Chamberlin, Ishee and Griffis, JJ. To Grant: Kitchens and King, P.JJ. Order entered 12/8/21.

2019-CT-01669-SCT

Christopher Shane Strickland, Sr., on behalf of and as Next Friend of Christopher Shane Strickland, Jr. v. Rankin County School District; Rankin Circuit Court; LC Case #: 61CI1:17-cv-00005; Ruling Date: 10/02/2019; Ruling Judge: John Emfinger; Disposition: Petition for Writ of Certiorari filed by Appellant Christopher Shane Strickland, Sr., on Behalf of and as Next Friend of Christopher Shane Strickland, Jr., is granted. To Grant: Kitchens and King, P.JJ., Coleman, Beam and Ishee, JJ. To Deny: Randolph, C.J., Maxwell, Chamberlin and Griffis, JJ. Order entered 12/14/21.

2019-CT-01863-SCT

Veto F. Roley v. Chinelo J. Roley; Jackson Chancery Court; LC Case #: 30CH1:17-cv-00641-MAM; Ruling Date: 07/02/2019; Ruling Judge: Mark Maples; Disposition: Petition for a Writ of Certiorari filed by Veto F. Roley is denied. To Deny: All Justices. Order entered 12/13/21.

2019-M-01864-SCT

Justin Underwood a/k/a Justin H. Underwood v. State of Mississippi; Madison Circuit Court; LC Case #: 2246; Ruling Date: 11/27/2019; Ruling Judge: John Emfinger; Disposition: Justin Underwood's Petition for Permission to Appeal Circuit Court's Order Declining Jurisdiction Over Petitioner's Motion for Access is denied. All Justices Agree. Order entered.

XX 2020-KA-00060-SCT

Antwoine Cork v. State of Mississippi; Lowndes Circuit Court; LC Case #: 2010-0183-CR1; Ruling Date: 08/27/2010; Ruling Judge: James Kitchens, Jr.; Majority Opinion: Coleman, J. Disposition: Affirmed. Lowndes County taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Randolph, C.J., Maxwell, Beam, Chamberlin, Ishee and Griffis, JJ., Concur. King, P.J., Dissents with Separate Written Opinion Joined by Kitchens, P.J. Dissenting Opinion: King, P.J. Votes: Kitchens, P.J., Joins This Opinion.

XX 2020-CA-00293-SCT

B. Michael Weber, M.D. and The Ob-Gyn Group of Laurel, P.A. v. Estate of Cameron Chase Hill, Deceased, by and through Jana C. Bracewell, Administratrix; Jones Circuit Court 2nd District; LC Case #: 34CI2:02-cv-00380; Ruling Date: 10/24/2019; Ruling Judge: Michael Ward; Majority Opinion: Beam, J. Disposition: On Direct Appeal: Affirmed. On Cross-Appeal: Reversed and Remanded. B. Michael Weber, M.D., and The OB-GYN Group of Laurel, P.A. are taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Kitchens and King, P.JJ., Chamberlin and Ishee, JJ., Concur. Griffis, J., Dissents with Separate Written Opinion Joined by Coleman and Maxwell, JJ. Randolph, C.J., not participating. Dissenting Opinion: Griffis, J. Votes: Coleman and Maxwell, JJ., Join This Opinion.

2021-IA-01089-SCT

Jessica Aycock v. Progressive Gulf Insurance Company; Rankin County Court; LC Case #: 61CO1:21-cv-01036; Ruling Date: 09/08/2021; Ruling Judge: Kent McDaniel; Disposition: Jessica Aycock's Petition for Interlocutory Appeal is granted. The notice of appeal is deemed filed, and the filing fee is due and payable to the Clerk of the Court. The county court's September 8, 2021, "Order Appointing 'Umpire' (Arbitrator)" is vacated and this case is remanded to the county court for further proceedings consistent with this Order. All Justices Agree. Order entered 12/8/21.