Below are the Mississippi Supreme Court Decisions for the week of December 08, 2022:

Ishee, David Michael, J.

X 2021-CA-00028-SCT

Barry Wade Gilmer v. Chuck McRae, Seth Little, Michelle Biegel and Bettie Ruth Johnson; Madison Circuit Court; LC Case #: 45CI1:17-cv-00209; Ruling Date: 12/03/2020; Ruling Judge: Jess Dickinson; Consolidated with 2021-CA-00570-SCT Barry Wade Gilmer v. Seth Little, McRae Law Firm, PLLC, Law Office of Bettie Ruth Johnson, Michelle Biegel, Bettie Ruth Johnson and Chuck R. McRae; Madison Circuit Court; LC Case #: 45CI1:20-cv-00069; Ruling Date: 01/12/2021; Ruling Judge: Jess Dickinson; Majority Opinion: Ishee, J. Disposition: Affirmed. Appellant taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Randolph, C.J., Kitchens and King, P.JJ., Coleman, Maxwell, Beam, Chamberlin and Griffis, JJ., Concur.

EN BANC

89-R-99016-SCT

In Re: Advisory Committee on Rules; Disposition: En banc order appointing or reappointing the following persons for three-year terms (1/1/23 to 12/31/25) as members of the Advisory Committee on Rules: Hon. Crystal Wise Martin, Hon. Celeste Embrey Wilson, Lauren R. Hillery, Esq., Edwin A. Snyder, Esq., Charles R. Mullins, Esq., and Katherine S. Kerby, Esq. Hon. Crystal Wise Martin is also appointed as a member effective upon entry of this order. Order entered 12/05/22.

EN BANC

XX 2021-IA-00456-SCT

Greenville Public School District v. Yolanda Thomas; Washington Chancery Court; LC Case #: 76CH1:20-cv-00428-BLR; Ruling Date: 04/08/2021; Ruling Judge: Bennie Richard; Majority Opinion: Chamberlin, J. Disposition: Affirmed and Remanded. Appellant taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Randolph, C.J., Kitchens, P.J., Coleman, Maxwell, Beam and Griffis, JJ., Concur. Ishee, J., Concurs in Part and in the Result With Separate Written Opinion. King, P.J., not participating. Concurring in Part and in Result Opinion: Ishee, J.

EN BANC

2021-CT-00781-SCT

Sandra Felecia Daniels v. Family Dollar Stores of Mississippi, Inc.; Harrison Circuit Court 1st District; LC Case #: 24CI1:20-cv-00392; Ruling Date: 06/08/2021; Ruling Judge: Randi Mueller; Disposition: Petition for Writ of Certiorari filed by Sandra Felecia Davis is denied. All Justices Agree. Order entered 11/30/22.

EN BANC

XX 2021-KA-00973-SCT

Joseph Earl Bland a/k/a Joseph Bland a/k/a Joseph E. Bland v. State of Mississippi; Tunica Circuit Court; LC Case #: 2017-0043; Ruling Date: 04/16/2021; Ruling Judge: Charles Webster; Majority Opinion: Beam, J. Disposition: Affirmed. Tunica County taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Randolph, C.J., Maxwell, Chamberlin and Griffis, JJ., Concur. Kitchens, P.J., Concurs in Part and in the Result With Separate Written Opinion Joined by King, P.J. Coleman and Ishee, JJ. Concurring in Part and in Result Opinion: Kitchens, P.J. Votes: King, P.J., Coleman and Ishee, JJ., Join This Opinion.

EN BANC

2022-BR-00205-SCT

Michael Martin Louvier v. The Mississippi Bar; Disposition: Petition of Michael Martin Louvier for Reinstatement to the Practice of Law in Mississippi is granted effective ninety days from the issuance of the Court's mandate. See opinion of this Court handed down this date.

EN BANC

X 2022-BR-00205-SCT

Michael Martin Louvier v. The Mississippi Bar; Majority Opinion: Griffis, J. Disposition: Petition of Michael Martin Louvier for Reinstatement to the Practice of Law in Mississippi is granted effective ninety days from the issuance of the Court's mandate. Michael Martin Louvier taxed with costs. Votes: Randolph, C.J., Kitchens and King, P.JJ., Coleman, Maxwell, Beam, Chamberlin and Ishee, JJ., Concur.

EN BANC

2022-BD-00402-SCT

The Mississippi Bar v. Bryan Jackson Petty; Disposition: The Motion for Reimbursement of Costs and Expenses filed by The Mississippi Bar is granted. See opinion of this Court handed down this date.

EN BANC

X 2022-BD-00402-SCT

The Mississippi Bar v. Bryan Jackson Petty; Majority Opinion: Ishee, J. Disposition: Bryan Jackson Petty shall be publicly reprimanded in open court by the presiding judge on the first day of the next term of the Circuit Court of Alcorn County after the issuance of the Court's mandate, with Petty in attendance. Petty shall be assessed all costs and expenses. Bryan Jackson Petty taxed with costs. Votes: Randolph, C.J., Kitchens and King, P.JJ., Coleman, Maxwell, Beam, Chamberlin and Griffis, JJ., Concur.