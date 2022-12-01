Below are the Mississippi Supreme Court Decisions for the week of December 01, 2022:

EN BANC

2002-DP-00282-SCT

Thomas Edwin Loden, Jr. v. State of Mississippi; Itawamba Circuit Court; LC Case #: CR00-068; Ruling Date: 09/21/2001; Ruling Judge: Thomas Gardner, III; Consolidated with 2006-CA-00432-SCT Thomas Edwin Loden, Jr. v. State of Mississippi; Itawamba Circuit Court; LC Case #: 03-090(G)1; Ruling Date: 02/15/2006; Ruling Judge: Thomas Gardner, III; Disposition: Motion to Set Execution Date filed by the State of Mississippi is hereby granted. The execution of the death sentence imposed upon Thomas Edwin Loden, Jr., shall take place in a manner provided by law on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at 6:00 p.m. C.S.T., or as soon as possible thereafter within the next twenty-four (24) hours. This Order shall serve as the warrant of execution for Thomas Edwin Loden, Jr. To Grant: Randolph, C.J., Coleman, Maxwell, Beam, Chamberlin, Ishee and Griffis, JJ. To Deny: Kitchens and King, P.JJ. Order entered 11/17/22. King, P.J., Objects to the Order with Separate Written Statement Joined by Kitchens, P.J. Separate Written Statement entered 12/1/22.

EN BANC

2020-CT-00214-SCT

Kathy Darlene Brewer v. Kemp Bush; Jones Circuit Court 2nd District; LC Case #: 34CI2:16-cv-00058; Ruling Date: 09/30/2019; Ruling Judge: Dal Williamson; Disposition: Petition for Writ of Certiorari filed by Appellant Kathy Darlene Brewer is denied. To Deny: All Justices. Order entered 11/16/22.

EN BANC

2020-CT-00601-SCT

Julio Gordon v. Christy Dickerson; Lee Circuit Court; LC Case #: CV19-103(PF) L; Ruling Date: 04/23/2020; Ruling Judge: Paul Funderburk; Disposition: The motion for rehearing filed by the appellee is denied. Randolph, C.J., Kitchens and King, P.JJ., would grant.

EN BANC

X 2020-CT-00675-SCT

Jason Clint Denham v. Rebecca Pruett Denham; Lamar Chancery Court; LC Case #: 37CH1:17-cv-00513-G; Ruling Date: 06/18/2022; Ruling Judge: Deborah Gambrell; Majority Opinion: King, P.J. Disposition: Affirmed in Part; Reversed and Remanded in Part. Appellant and Appellee taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Randolph, C.J., Kitchens, P.J., Coleman, Maxwell, Beam, Chamberlin, Ishee and Griffis, JJ., Concur.

EN BANC

2020-CA-00741-SCT

Kimberlyn Seals, Felecia Perkins, Esq., Jessica Ayers, Esq. and Derek D. Hopson, Sr., Esq. v. Ernest B. Stanton, II; Coahoma Chancery Court; LC Case #: 14CH1:17-cv-00432-CFC; Ruling Date: 07/10/2020; Ruling Judge: Catherine Farris-Carter; Disposition: The motion for rehearing filed by the appellants is denied. Kitchens and King, P.JJ., and Coleman, J., would grant.

EN BANC

2021-CT-00517-SCT

Devonta Pipkin a/k/a Devonta O. Pipkin a/k/a Devonta Orlando Pipkin v. State of Mississippi; Tate Circuit Court; LC Case #: 69CI1:21-cv-00008-SM; Ruling Date: 04/14/2021; Ruling Judge: Smith Murphey; Disposition: Petition for Writ of Certiorari filed by counsel for Devonta Pipkin is denied. To Deny: All Justices. Order entered 11/15/22.

EN BANC

2021-CT-00972-SCT

C.D. Pickle, Jr. a/k/a Clanton D. Pickle Jr. a/k/a C.D. Pickle v. State of Mississippi; Leflore Circuit Court; LC Case #: 19107-CICR; Ruling Date: 06/07/2021; Ruling Judge: Richard Smith; Disposition: Writ of Certiorari filed by Petitioner, C.D. Pickle, Jr., is denied. All Justices Agree. Order entered 11/23/22.

EN BANC

XX 2021-IA-01151-SCT

Watercolor Salon, LLC v. Nealie Hixon; Madison Circuit Court; LC Case #: 45CI1:21-cv-00244-JA; Ruling Date: 09/29/2021; Ruling Judge: Dewey Arthur; Majority Opinion: Maxwell, J. Disposition: Affirmed and Remanded. Appellant taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Kitchens and King, P.JJ., Coleman and Beam, JJ., Concur. Randolph, C.J., Concurs in Part and Dissents in Part With Separate Written Opinion Joined by Chamberlin, Ishee and Griffis, JJ. Concurring in Part and Dissenting in Part Opinion: Randolph, C.J. Votes: Chamberlin, Ishee and Griffis, JJ., Join This Opinion.

EN BANC

2022-M-00248

James Luster a/k/a James C. Luster III v. State of Mississippi; Adams Circuit Court; LC Case #: 12-KR-0159-AS; Ruling Judge: Debra Blackwell; Disposition: Application for Leave to Proceed on Filing Petition for Post-Conviction Collateral Relief in the Trial Court filed by James Luster is hereby granted. Luster shall have thirty (30) days from the date of entry of this Order to file a motion for post-conviction collateral relief in the Circuit Court of Adams County, Mississippi. The trial court shall conduct an evidentiary hearing on Luster's claim of "newly-discovered evidence." To Grant: Kitchens and King, P.JJ., Coleman, Maxwell, Beam, Chamberlin, Ishee and Griffis, JJ. To Deny: Randolph, C.J. Order entered 11/22/22.