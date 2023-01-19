The Winona Christian boys stayed undefeated as they improved to 19-0 as they came from behind to beat Central Hinds 52-50 on Monday and then beat Indianola 73-36 on Tuesday.

The Lady Stars improved to 21-3 on the season as they also took a tight 37-34 win over Central Hinds and then beat Indianola 65-30.

Winona Christian will return to play with three games scheduled this week. Winona Christian was scheduled to play at Marshall on Monday and at Central Holmes on Tuesday. They will finish the week on Friday at Greenville St. Joseph.

Winona Christian boys 52, Central Hinds 50

The Stars came from behind and took a two-point win over the Cougars on Monday.

Winona Christian jumped out to a 13-9 lead in the first period, but Central Hinds outscored the stars 21-11 in the second and led 30-24 at the half. Central Hinds outscored Winona 11-8 in the third and led 41-32 going to the fourth period. But Winona Christian stormed back and outscored Central Hinds 20-9 in the fourth to take the win.

Reese Cooper led Winona Christian with 14 points and five rebounds while Jake Ware had 10 points and three steals. Reese Johnson also had nine points and seven rebounds.

Winona Christian girls 37, Central Hinds 34

The Lady Stars also overcame a slow start to come back and take a three-point win over the Lady Cougars.

Central Hinds outscored Winona Christian 13-7 in the first and 9-8 in the second to lead 22-15 at the half. Central Hinds took the third period 7-6 to lead 29-21 going to the fourth. Winona Christian then outscored Central Hinds 16-5 in the fourth period to take the win.

Bella Roberts led Winona Christian with 12 points and four steals. Sara Beth Rawles had eight points and seven rebounds while Autum Lishman also had eight points.

Winona Christian boys 73, Indianola 36

The Stars ran out to an early lead and doubled up the Colonels to take a 37-point win on Tuesday.

Winona Christian jumped out to a 31-9 lead in the first period and outscored Indianola 18-16 in the second period to lead 49-25 at the half. Winona continued to extend the lead in the second half, outscoring Indianola 14-8 in the third and 10-3 in the fourth to take the win.

Jake Ware led Winona Christian with 20 points and six rebounds while Brannon hill had 14 points and six steals. Reese Johnson had 12 points and seven rebounds as well.

Winona Christian girls 65, Indianola 30

The Lady Stars outscored the Lady Colonels in each of the first three periods to take a 35-point win over the Lady Colonels in district play.

Winona Christian opened up a 19-8 lead in the first period and then outscored Indianola 15-2 in the second to lead 36-10 at the half. Winona continued to extend its lead in the third period, outscoring Indianola 25-9 in the third to lead 61-19 going to the fourth. Indianola took the fourth period 11-4 for the final margin.

Bella Roberts led Winona Christian with 33 points and six steals. Autum Lishman had nine points while Swayze Marquerdt had seven points and four steals.