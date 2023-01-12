The Carroll Academy girls won three games this past week to pull even on the season.

The Lady Rebels beat Calhoun 31-23, Deer Creek 50-16 and Greenville St. Joseph 52-34.

The Rebels won two of three games as they beat Calhoun 52-13, Deer Creek 59-30 before falling 79-53 to Greenville St. Joseph.

The Carroll girls improve to 7-7 on the season while Rebels move to 8-4 on the season.

Carroll will return to play this week as they travel to Central Holmes on Tuesday and host Indianola on Friday.

Carroll girls 31, Calhoun 23

The Lady Rebels overcame a slow start and finished strong to take an eight-point win over the Lady Cougars.

Calhoun jumped out to a 14-3 lead, but Carroll outscored the Lady Cougars 9-2 in the third and trailed 16-12 at the half. Carroll then outscored Calhoun 6-3 and trailed 19-18 going to the fourth. Carroll then pulled away and outscored Calhoun 13-4 in the fourth to pull away and take the win.

Meri Brynn Reeves led Carroll with 10 points while Bella Carter had eight points and Anna Laken Taylor added six points.

Carroll boys 52, Calhoun 13

The Rebels dominated early and cruised to a 39-point win.

Carroll outscored Calhoun 21-7 in the first and 15-2 in the second to lead 36-9 at the half. Carroll continued to extend its lead and outscored Calhoun 12-2 in the third and 4-2 in the fourth.

Drake Dunn led Carroll with 12 points while Brennan Blaylock had 12 points and Noah Beck added nine points.

Carroll girls 50, Deer Creek 16

The Lady Rebels started fast and took an easy 34-point over the Lady Warriors.

Carroll jumped out to an 18-2 lead in the first period nd led 25-8 at the half. Carroll continued to extend its lead, outscoring Deer Creek 14-8 in the third and 11-0 in the fourth.

Meri Brynn Reeves led Carroll with 20 points while Ann Shelby Whitworth had nine points. Bella Carter had seven points while Anna Laken Taylor added six points.

Carroll boys 59, Deer Creek 30

The Rebels dominated the first half and cruised to a 29-point win over the Warriors.

Carroll led 22-13 at the end of the first and then outscored Deer Creek 20-2 in the second to lead 42-15 at the half. Carroll outscored Deer Creek 12-5 in the third and led 54-20 going to the fourth. Deer Creek took the fourth period 10-5 for the final margin.

Noah Beck led Carroll with 29 points while Mathis Beck had 15 points. Brennan Blaylock also chipped in 10 points.

Carroll girls 52, Greenville St. Joseph 34

The Lady Rebels outscored the Lady Irish in every period and pulled away to take an 18-point win.

Carroll led 11-6 at the end of the first and then outscored St. Joseph 17-11 and led 28-17 at the half. Carroll maintained that double-digit lead by outscoring St. Joseph 11-8 in the third and 13-9 in the fourth.

Bella Carter led a balanced scoring attack with 11 points while Merry Brynn Reeves had 10 points. Anna Laken Taylor had seven points while Kenzie Reeves, Carlie Hoover and Madelyn Singleton each had five points apiece.

Greenville St. Joseph boys 79, Carroll 53

The Irish used a big first half to take a 26-point win over the Rebels.

St. Joe jumped out to a 25-10 lead in the first period and then outscored Carroll 20-13 in the second to lead 45-23 at the half. St. Joseph outscored Carroll 18-16 in the third and 16-14 in the fourth to pull away and take the win.

Noah Beck led Carroll with 22 points while Brennan Blaylock had seven points and Mathis Beck added six points.