Three members of the Carroll Academy junior varsity cheerleading squad, Hollis Beckwith, Presley Haddon and Ava O’Bryan represented Varsity Spirit, global leader in cheerleading, dance team and band apparel, in the 2022 Orlando Thanksgiving Tour at the Walt Disney World Resort on Nov. 22-25.

Cheerleaders who are invited to perform in the Orlando Thanksgiving Tour are part of a select group of All-Americans identified at Varsity Spirit summer camps across the country. All-Americans are based on superior cheerleading skills shown at camps operated by Universal Cheerleaders Association and National Cheerleaders Association. Only the top 12 percent of the cheerleaders from Varsity Spirit camps earn the chance to participate in a performance of this caliber.

Beckwith, Haddon and O’Bryan performed with the Varsity Spirit All-Americans at the Walt Disney World Resort.