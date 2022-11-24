Members of Spring Hill Lodge #388 convened to distribute nonperishable food items to three deserving families in Montgomery County for Thanksgiving 2022. They distributed the food to one family each in Duck Hill, Kilmichael, and Winona. This is an annual event that has been ongoing despite the health challenges our nation has faced. Pictured are Left to Right: Bro. Randy Butts, Bro. Ben Hemphill, Sr., Bro. Quincy Purnell, Sr., Bro. Steven Mays, W. M. Bro. Lenon H. Butts, Bro. O’terrian Demming, and Bro. Shelton Moore. Spring Hill Lodge #388 is here to serve Montgomery County. You can reach out to any member for your concerns.