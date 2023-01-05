The J.Z. George boys fought to the end as they dropped a 65-56 decision to Senatobia High School at the East Webster Classic last Friday.

Senatobia led 28-15 after one, 36-23 at the half and 55-40 after the third frame.

BJ Green led J.Z. George (3-10) with 25 points. Rodney Catron had 10 points, and Keiyhaun Wilks finished with eight points.

The Lady Jags dropped a 68-39 decision to the Lady Warriors, who led 21-11 after one, 40-20 at the half and 57-32 after the third period.

Aaniyah Williams scored 35 points for the Lady Jags (1-15).

In games from last Thursday at the tournament, the Jaguars fell 70-31 to New Albany, which led 29-10 after the first period, 41-18 at the half and 63-24 after the third.

Catron led J.Z. George with 10 points. Green, Deshaun Hemmingway and Nehemiah Williams had five points each.

The Lady Jags dropped a 72-49 decision to East Union, which led 18-15 after one, 33-27 at the half and 51-40 after the third.

Williams scored a team-high 44 points for the Lady Jags. She made 15 2-point goals, three 3-pointers and five free throws. Williams also had five steals and two rebounds.

J.Z. George is at Humphreys County Friday.