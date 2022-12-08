Winona High School’s girls and boys basketball teams pulled off a sweep of Eupora High School and J.Z. George last week in prep basketball action.

Last Saturday, the Winona squads traveled to Eupora and came home with a pair of wins. The Lady Tigers prevailed 42-36 as Jayla Campbell scored a team-high 18 points, grabbed 11 rebounds and made two steals.

Eupora held leads of 12-7 after the first period and 19-16 at the half, but a 13-8 run in the third gave Winona (4-3) a 32-24 lead after the third quarter.

Markashia Burnett tacked on 11 points, 11 rebounds, four steals and two assists for the Lady Tigers. Ja’najah Turner had six points and nine rebounds.

In the boys game, Winona came out on top 52-40 as K.D. Topps and Cam Bibbs had nine points each. Topps also had five assists and five rebounds, and Bibbs had five boards.

The Tigers (3-4) led 17-7 after one, 29-17 at the half and 42-21 after the third frame.

Tyler Lockhart tacked on eight points, five rebounds and three blocked shots, and Chase Richardson had seven points, four assists and two steals. Kam’ron Robinson had six points and three rebounds, and Ja’mes Bays had five points, two steals and two assists.

The Lady Tigers and Tigers hosted J.Z. George last Friday. The girls won 68-27 as Campbell poured in 36 points, grabbed 18 rebounds, made five steals and dished out two assists.

Ta’najah Knight had eight points and three assists, and Turner chipped in eight points and two rebounds. Ariella Jones had seven points and four assists.

Aaniyah Williams led the Lady Jags with 17 points. Kamya Williams had eight points.

Winona led 21-9 after one, 36-15 at the half and 53-27 after the third period.

In the boys game, the Tigers won 43-38 as they led 10-9 after one, 21-18 at the half and 32-28 after the third frame.

Tristin Purnell led WHS with 18 points, four rebounds and two assists. Richardson had 10 points, three assists and three rebounds.

B.J. Green paced J.Z. George (3-3) with 14 points. Rodney Catron had 12 points.

J.Z. George played host to West Lowndes last Thursday in North Carrollton. The girls fell 70-63 despite a game-high 45 points from Aaniyah Williams. Kamya Williams had seven points, and Sharissa Gladness finished with five points.

In the boys game, West Lowndes claimed a 62-59 win as it overcame a 21-13 deficit after the first period. West Lowndes outscored the Jags 19-12 in the second and 20-8 in the third.

Catron led the Jaguars with 23 points. Green chipped in 16, and KD Wiley had nine.

J.Z. George played at Riverside High School on Nov. 28. Aaniyah Williams scored a 51 points in the Lady Jags’ 82-53 loss to Riverside, which led 37-27 after one, 50-40 at the half and 66-49 after the third period.

In the boys game, the Bulldogs won 45-32. Catron scored eight points, and Keiyhaun Wilks had six for the Jags.

Winona, which played at Choctaw County Tuesday, visits French Camp Friday. J.Z. George, which played at Kosciusko Tuesday, is at Ethel Thursday and hosts Riverside Friday.