The J.Z. George Jaguars captured their fourth victory of the season last week as they defeated Winona 66-61 in the Winona invitational Basketball Tournament.

The Jaguars entered the week with a 4-7 record. Also in tournament action, J.Z. George lost a 70-50 decision to Eupora and 63-42 to Montgomery County.

