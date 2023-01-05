Offense

QB — Chris Richardson, Winona, Jr., 5-10, 170

Why he’s here: Richardson led the Tigers to a 10-2 record and the third round of the Class 3A playoffs. Richardson was 113-of-191 passing for 1,970 yards with 21 TDs and he rushed for 898 yards on 165 carries and scored 24 TDs. He was a second-team Class 3A all-state pick by the Mississippi Association of Coaches. He was also named the District 3-3A Most Valuable Player.

RB — Jake Ware, Winona Christian, Sr., 6-0, 170

Why he’s here: Ware was a standout for the Stars this season and rushed for 1,349 yards on 209 yards with 12 touchdowns. Ware also had 237 yards on 21 catches. On defense, Ware had 53 tackles and was third on the team in tackles. Ware also made the MAIS Class 1A/2A/3A All-Star football game and was named to the Class 4A All-MAIS team along with being the District 2-3A Most Valuable Player.

RB — Zaishun Nash, Winona, Soph., 5-8, 175

Why he’s here: Nash had a breakout season for the Tigers as he rushed for 1,426 yards on 176 carries and 14 touchdowns. Nash was named to the District 3-3A as a first-team running back.

WR — Noah Beck, Carroll, Sr., 6-0, 180

Why he’s here: Beck was a three-year starter fro the Rebels and one of the best all-around athletes in the MAIS. Beck had 52 catches for 725 yards. Beck was named to the MAIS Class 4A-5A-6A All-star football game and was named to the Class 4A All-MAIS team. Beck had 60 tackles, six sacks and six interceptions.

WR — Kam’ron Robinson, Winona, Jr., 6-0, 170

Why he’s here: Robinson had a solid season for the Tigers and was named a first-team District 3-3A selection at wide receiver. Robinson had 647 yards and six touchdowns. On defense, Robinson had 35 tackles and three interceptions.

OL — Tyler Abel, Winona, Sr., 6-2, 340

Why he’s here: Abel helped anchor the Tigers rushing attack this season and was named a Class 3A first-team All-state selection by the Mississippi Association of Coaches. He was also named the Co-Valuable lineman for District 3-3A. Abel has offers from multiple junior colleges.

OL — Bryce Harville, Winona Christian, Sr., 6-2, 210

Why he’s here: Harville was the Stars best lineman this season and helped the team rush for 2,193 yards and throw for 997 yards. Harville made the Class 1A-2A-3A all-star football game. On defense, Harville had 75 tackles, three tackles for loss and three fumble recoveries. He was also the Defensive lineman of the year for District 2-3A.

OL — T.J. Lockhart, Winona, Jr., 6-4, 340

Why he’s here: Lockhart had a solid season for the Tigers, helping them to a 10-2 record and the District 3-3A championship. Lockhart was named a first-team District 3-3A selection and was a second-team Class 3A all-state selection by the Mississippi Association of Coaches.

OL — Jeremy Rais, J.Z. George, Sr., 6-2, 210

Why he’s here: Rais was standout on both offense and defense for the Jaguars this season, helping the Jaguars to a 7-4 record and the second round of the Class 2A playoffs. Rais was named the 4-2A all-district team as an offensive guard. Rais also was a first-team selection on the Class 2A all-state team. Rais has several junior college offers

OL — Will Rayesky, Carroll, Jr., 5-10, 225

Why he’s here: Rayesky helped lead the Rebels to a 6-6 record and the second round of the Class 4A playoffs, losing to eventual champion Greenville St. Joseph. The Rebels rushed for 1,770 yards and threw for 1,328 yards for 3,098 yards of total offense on the season.

K — Aubrey Bailey, Winona, Jr. 5-11, 155

Why he’s here: Bailey was a second-team all-district 3-3A selection as a placekicker for the Tigers this season. Bailey made 44-of-57 extra-point attempts for the Tigers this season.

ATH — Maddox Carpenter, Carroll, Sr., 5-10, 170

Why he’s here: Carpenter is a standout in both football and baseball for the Rebels. Carpenter led the Rebels with 562 yards on 116 carries with four TDs. He also had 192 yards receiving on 13 carries and two TDs. On defense, Carpenter was second on the team with 76 tackles and a team-high 10 sacks. Carpenter was also an all-conference selection for the Rebels.

ATH — Brannon Hill, Soph., Winona Christian, 6-1, 175

Why he’s here: Hill was in his first year as a starter for the Stars after coming off an injury as a freshmen. Hill, who is also a standout baseball player, passed for 997 yards on 74-of-145 for 13 TDs with just two interceptions. Hill also rushed for 361 yards on four TDs.

Defense

DL — Fred Clark, Winona, Jr., 6-2, 230

Why he’s here: Clark is rated at the No. 9 linebacker in the state in his class and the No. 57 linebacker in the nation. Clark had 84 tackles with 33 solo stops and 51 assists from his defensive end position last year for the 10-2 Tigers. He also had nine tackles for loss, three fumble recoveries and two interceptions.

DL — Keiuyhaun Wilks, J.Z. George, Sr., 6-4, 200

Why he’s here: Wilks was a two-way starter for the Jaguars, starting at both defensive end and wide receiver. Wilks was a first-team all-district selection at wide receiver and helped the Jaguars to a 7-4 record and the second round of the Class 2A playoffs. Wilks wa also a second-team Class 2A all-state selection by the Mississippi Association of Coaches.

DL — Wyatt Merriweather, Winona Christian, Sr., 6-2, 265

Why he’s here: Merriweather was a stopper for the Stars this season, starting on both sides of the football. Merriweather had 36 tackles and six tackles for loss. Merriweather was an all-district selection for the Stars.

DL — Marvin Roberson, J.Z. George, Jr., 5-11, 200

Why he’s here: Roberson had a solid season for the Jaguars, helping guide the team to a 7-4 record. Roberson was named an all-district 4-2A selection on the defensive line for the Jaguars.

LB — Mathis Beck, Carroll, Sr., 6-0, 200

Why he’s here: Beck is also a repeat member of the Crossroads team. Beck was a member of the Class 4A All-MAIS team and played in the Class 4A-5A-6A All-star football game. Beck led the Rebels in tackles with 93 stops with eight sacks and four interceptions. He also had 426 yards rushing on 76 carries with four TDs.

LB — A’jerrian Garrett, Winona, Soph., 5-9, 190

Why he’s here: Garrett had a standout season for the Tigers, leading the team with 102 total tackles with 45 solo stops and 57 assists. He also had 18 tackles for loss and three fumble recoveries. He was a first-team all-district 3-3A selection at linebacker for the Tigers.

LB — Tyler Lockhard, Winona, Soph., 6-3, 195

Why he’s here: Lockhart was another standout linebacker for the Tigers and was a first-team all-district 3-3A pick for Winona. Lockhart had 93 total tackles with 42 solo stops and 51 assists. Lockhart had a whopping 22 tackles for loss with one interception and two fumble recoveries.

LB — Lofton Holly, Carroll, Sr., 5-9, 170

Why he’s here: Holly was another two-way starter for the Rebels. Holly was a first-team all-conference selection for the Rebels. Holly had 55 tackles and five tackles for loss for the Rebels. Holly also rushed for 239 yards on 61 carries.

DB — Collin Parkinson, Winona Christian, Sr., 6-0, 160

Why he’s here: Parkinson was a two-way starter for the Stars and an all-district selection. Parkinson led the Stars with 31 catches for 502 yards and nine touchdowns. Parkinson had 55 tackles with 28 solo stops and 27 assists with four tackles for loss and three forced fumbles.

DB — Kam’ron Robinson, Winona, Jr., 6-0, 170

Why he’s here: Robinson was a two-way player for the Tigers this season. He was a first-team all-district 3-3A selection at wide receiver with 32 catches for 647 yards and six TDs. On defense, Robinson had 35 tackles and three interceptions.

DB — Bobo Bays, Winona, Sr., 5-10, 170

Why he’s here: Bays had a solid season for the Tigers and was named a first-team all-district 3-3A selection at defensive back. Bays had 27 total tackles with 11 solo stops and 16 assists. He had two interceptions and one fumble recovery.

DB — Kenneth Austin, J.Z. George, Jr., 5-11, 160

Why he’s here: Austin helped the Jaguars to a 7-4 record and the second round of the Class 2A playoffs. Austin was the team’s best defensive back with five interceptions.

P — Brennan Blaylock, Sr., Carroll, 6-0, 200

Why he’s here: Blaylock was an all-conference selection and a Class 4A All-MAIS selection for the Rebels. Blaylock passed for 1,321 yards on 96-of-186 passing with 13 TDs. He also rushed for 343 yards and seven TDs on 64 carries. Blaylock was also Class 4A All-MAIS selection at kicker after making the All-MAIS team last year as a punter, where he averaged almost 40 yards a punt for the Rebels.

Honorable mention

Shamarion Applewhite, Soph., J.Z. George

Ja’mes Bays, Sr., Winona

Reid Blaylock, Soph., Carroll Academy

Eric Boone, Jr., Winona

J.J. Burt, Sr., Winona

Rodney Catron, Sr., J.Z. George

Jakolbie Collins, Jr., J.Z. George

Trey Cox, Sr., Winona

Ryder Dowdle, Soph., Carroll Academy

Drake Dunn, Sr., Carroll Academy

Troylando Eden, Soph., Winona

Brannon Hill, Soph., Winona Christian

Javien Jackson, Jr., Winona

Jaden James, Jr., J.Z. George

Nathan Matthews, Soph., Carroll Academy

Mason McCluskey, Sr., Carroll Academy

Terry Malone, Sr., J.Z. George

Tristan Purnell, Jr., Winona