Parker Bledsoe, Winona Christian, Sr., Shortstop/Pitcher

• Why he’s here: Bledsoe had a standout season for the Stars, both at the plate and on the mound. At the plate, Bledsoe had a .426 batting average and had a .556 on-base percentage.

Alan Busby, J.Z. George, Sr., Infielder

• Why he’s here: Busby had a solid senior season for the Jaguars, helping his team to the playoffs.

Maddox Carpenter, Carroll Academy, Jr., Outfielder/Pitcher

• Why he’s here: Carpenter is another junior standout for the Rebels.

Trace Carpenter, Winona Christian, Jr. Infielder/Pitcher

• Why he’s here: Carpenter helped the Stars to the district championship.

Griffin Faulkner, Winona, Sr., Cather/Pitcher/Infielder

• Why he’s here: Faulkner was another utility player for the Tigers this season and second on the team with a .383 batting average.

Brannon Hill, Winona Christian, Fr., Catcher• Why he’s here: In a team full of upper classmen, Hill was solid behind the plate for the Stars.

Lofton Holly, Carroll Academy, Jr., Infielder/Pitcher

• Why he’s here: Holly helped lead the Rebels to the playoffs for the second straight season.

Ryan Logan, Carroll Academy, Jr., Infielder/Pitcher

• Why he’s here: The junior had a solid season for the Rebels, who finished made the playoffs for the second season in a row.

Brandon McKenzie, J.Z. George, Jr., Pitcher/Infielder

• Why he’s here: The junior was solid for the Jaguars this season, helping his team to a 7-11 record.

Jacob Myers, Winona, Sr., Pitcher/IF/OF

• Why he’s here: The senior was a do-everything player for the Tigers this season. Myers had a .387 batting average and a .548 on-base percentage with 16 RBIs and 18 runs scored.

Collin Parkinson, Winona Christian, Jr., Infielder

• Why he’s here: Parkinson is another multi-sport athlete for the Stars. The junior had a .330 batting average and a .482 slugging percentage.

Jake Ware, Winona Christian, Jr., Outfielder

• Why he’s here: Ware was a standout for the Stars and led the team at the plate. The junior had a .455 batting average with a .501 slugging percentage.