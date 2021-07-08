As I sit and decide what I will write my column about, I'm trying to decide what to cook for supper -- something quick and easy. My lifelong friend, Tami, is here visiting and she said, "Use mom's Dorito casserole recipe!"

Jackie Perkins was like our second mother growing up. I remember Miss Jackie making Dorito Casserole when we were kids, and we all loved it. It's an oldie but goodie.

When we were little, Momma mostly made a meat and fresh vegetables for supper. So when we got a delicious casserole, especially one made of Dorito chips, we thought it was a holiday.

I thought I'd share with you recipes for a couple other fabulous casseroles.

Enjoy!

Miss Jackie's Dorito Casserole

1 pound ground beef

1/2 cup diced onion

2 tablespoons taco seasoning

1 (10-ounce) can cheese soup

1 (10-ounce) can tomatoes with green chilies

1 (10-1/2-ounce) bag Doritos chips, Nacho Cheese flavor

3 cups Mexican blend shredded cheese

Sour cream and salsa for serving

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Lightly spray a 9 x 13 baking dish with non-stick spray.

In a large, deep, non-stick skillet, brown the meat with the onion and taco seasoning until the meat is no longer pink, about 5 minutes, breaking up the meat with the back of a spoon. Add the soup and tomatoes to the pan and stir until blended.

Use your hands to crush the chips slightly. Place about 1/3 of the crushed chips into the bottom of the pan, then spoon of the meat mixture over the chips. Top with 1 cup of the cheese, spreading evenly in the dish.

Layer another 1/3 of the chips, the rest of the meat, and another cup of the cheese.

Top with a final layer of the chips and top with the final cup of cheese.

Bake for 25 minutes. Serve with sour cream and salsa on the side for topping each serving.

Easy Chicken Tetrazzini

1 pound spaghetti cooked

1 pound chicken cooked and chopped

10.5 ounce can cream of chicken soup

10.5 ounce can cream of mushroom soup

2 cups sour cream

1/2 cup butter melted

1/2 cup chicken broth

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon pepper

1 cup mozzarella cheese

1 cup cheddar cheese

Parsley (optional)

Preheat oven to 350.

Spray a 9x13 baking pan with non-stick cooking spray, set aside. In large bowl whisk together soups, sour cream, butter, chicken broth, salt and pepper until combined.

Fold in your chicken until coated.

Add your spaghetti and toss to combine, pour into prepared baking dish and sprinkle with your cheeses.

Bake in oven for 40-45 minutes until cheese is melted.

Remove from oven and sprinkle with parsley if desired.

Cajun Chicken Casserole

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 medium yellow onion diced

1 orange bell pepper, coarsely chopped

1 red bell pepper, coarsely chopped

1 bunch of green onions, chopped

1 tablespoon minced garlic (4 cloves)

2 cups heavy cream

1 tablespoon creole seasoning (I used Slap Ya Mama)

1 cup mozzarella cheese shredded

½ cup parmesan cheese shredded

2 ½ cups shredded cooked chicken

2 cans crescent sheets (or rolls!)

Optional additions:

Cajun sausage, cooked and sliced

Crawfish tails, cooked

Cayenne pepper or hot sauce, if you like it spicy!

Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Grease a 9x13 casserole dish with non-stick spray.

Heat olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add onion, orange bell pepper and red bell pepper. Cook stirring occasionally for 3-5 minutes, until tender. Add green onions and garlic, cook for 1 more minute.

Stir in heavy cream and bring to a boil, stirring occasionally, reduce heat and simmer 15 minutes. Stir often.

Stir in creole seasoning, followed by the mozzarella cheese and Parmesan cheese, stirring until cheese is melted and well blended. Add chicken (can also add crawfish or Cajun sausage, if desired, at this point) and continue to stir for 1 minute. Taste filling and add any extra creole seasoning, cayenne pepper or hot sauce until you reach your deserved flavor and spice level. Remove from heat and set aside.

Unroll crescent rolls and place the first sheet in the bottom of the greased casserole dish. (If using crescent rolls, press perforations to seal.) Pour the chicken mixture over the top and smooth into an even layer. Cover with the second crescent sheet.

Bake for 25 to 30 minutes or until crescent roll top is golden brown. Remove from oven and let sit for 10 minutes before serving.