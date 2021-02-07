I love gardening. I never thought I'd be excited about growing vegetables or flowers, but they make me happy.

Our garden got a late start this year because of the crazy weather we've been having, but our tomatoes are really coming up now. We've had tomato sandwiches for several days now. There is nothing better than a homegrown tomato sandwich. Our squash, eggplants, and peppers are coming in too, but not like the tomatoes.

I thought I'd share with you some recipes that you can make with your garden-fresh veggies or those fresh from the grocery store. My favorite supper meal in the summer is steak cooked on the grill with a side of fresh tomatoes and a squash casserole. It's even better if you can enjoy it on the patio with your family.

I hope you enjoy these quick and delicious recipes.

Bacon-Wrapped Filets with Cowboy Butter

(The Pioneer Woman recipe)

5 tablespoons. salted butter, softened

1 tablespoon chopped fresh parsley

1 tablespoon chopped fresh chives

1/2 teaspoon grated lemon zest, plus 1 teaspoon lemon juice

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

2 8- to 10-ounce beef filet steaks (about 2 inches thick)

Kosher salt and black pepper, to taste

2 slices bacon

1 tablespoon olive oil

Mash 4 tablespoons butter with the parsley, chives, lemon zest, lemon juice and mustard in a small bowl with a fork. Scoop the butter mixture onto a sheet of plastic wrap. Wrap up and form into a 3-inch log. Refrigerate until firm, about 30 minutes. Preheat the oven to 450 degrees. Generously season the steaks on both sides with salt and pepper. Wrap each steak around the edge with a slice of bacon and secure with a toothpick. Heat the olive oil and remaining 1 tablespoon butter in a medium cast-iron skillet over medium-high heat. When the butter melts, add the steaks to the skillet and sear until golden brown, about 1 minute per side. Transfer the skillet to the oven and cook 7 to 10 minutes for medium rare. Let rest 5 minutes before serving. Serve with a slice or two of the cowboy butter on top.

Squash Casserole

4 cups sliced yellow squash

½ cup chopped onion

35 buttery round crackers, crushed

1 cup shredded Cheddar cheese

2 eggs, beaten

¾ cup milk

¼ cup butter, melted

1 teaspoon salt

Ground black pepper to taste

2 tablespoons butter

Preheat oven to 400 degrees.

Place squash and onion in a large skillet over medium heat. Pour in a small amount of water. Cover, and cook until squash is tender, about 5 minutes. Drain well, and place in a large bowl.

In a medium bowl, mix together cracker crumbs and cheese. Stir half of the cracker mixture into the cooked squash and onions. In a small bowl, mix together eggs and milk, then add to squash mixture. Stir in 1/4 cup melted butter, and season with salt and pepper. Spread into a 9x13 inch baking dish. Sprinkle with remaining cracker mixture, and dot with 2 tablespoons butter.

Bake in preheated oven for 25 minutes, or until lightly browned.

Eggplant Casserole

4 cups water

1 medium eggplant, peeled and cubed

1-1/2 pounds ground beef

1 medium onion, chopped

1 medium green pepper, chopped

3 medium tomatoes, chopped

Salt and pepper to taste

1/2 cup milk

1 egg, beaten

1/2 cup dry bread crumbs

2 tablespoons butter, melted

In a saucepan, bring the water to a boil; add eggplant. Boil for 5-8 minutes or until tender, drain and set aside.

In a skillet, cook beef, onion and green pepper over medium heat until the meat is no longer pink; drain. Add the tomatoes, salt and pepper. Cook and stir for 5 minutes or until tomato is tender. Remove from the heat. Stir in milk, egg and eggplant; mix well.

Transfer to a greased 13-in. x 9-in. baking dish. Toss bread crumbs and butter; sprinkle over top. Bake,

uncovered, at 375° for 30 minutes or until heated through.

Tomato Pie

5 Roma tomatoes, peeled and sliced

10 fresh basil leaves, chopped

1/2 cup green onion (or red onion), chopped

1 9-inch pre-baked pie crust

1 cup shredded mozzarella cheese

1 cup freshly shredded cheddar cheese

3/4 cup mayonnaise (or half mayo, half Greek yogurt)

2 Tablespoons freshly grated parmesan cheese

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Place the tomatoes in a colander in the sink in a single layer. Sprinkle with salt and allow them to rest for 10 minutes.

Use a paper towel to pat-dry the tomatoes and make sure most of the excess juice is out. (You don't want wet (juicy) tomatoes or your pie will turn out soggy).

Layer the tomato slices, basil, and onion in pre-baked pie shell (see my note above in the post about how I prepare the pie crust.) Season with salt and pepper.

Combine the grated cheeses and mayonnaise or Greek yogurt together.

Spread mixture on top of the tomatoes and sprinkle parmesan cheese on top.

Bake for 30 minutes or until lightly browned. Allow to rest for at least 15 minutes before cutting and serving.