The Carroll Academy basketball teams split a pair of games this past week in district play.

The Carroll girls took a 47-19 win over Greenville St. Joseph but lost 42-33 to Indianola.

The Rebels lost 60-51 to Greenville but bounced back and took a 44-39 win over Indianola.

Carroll will return to play this week as they host Deer Creek on Monday and Calhoun on Tuesday. They will then host the district junior high tournament on Thursday and Saturday.

Carroll girls 47, Greenville St. Joseph 19

The Lad Rebels dominated in the first half and took a 28-point win over the Lady Irish.

Carroll jumped out to a 17-3 lead in the first period and then outscored St. Joseph 12-2 to take a 29-5 lead at the half. Carroll then outscored St. Joseph 9-4 in the third to lead 38-9 going to the fourth. St. Joseph took the fourth period 10-9 for the final margin.

Anna Laken Taylor led Carroll with 18 points while Meri Brynn Reeves had 10 points and Bella Carter added eight points.

Greenville St. Joseph boys 60, Carroll 51

The Irish built a big lead and held on to take a nine-point win over the Rebels.

St. Joseph outscored Carroll 17-10 in the first and 12-8 in the second to lead 29-18 at the half. St. Joseph then outscored Carroll 21-12 in the second and led 50-30 going to the fourth. Carroll then outscored St. Joseph 21-10 in the fourth for the final margin.

Noah Beck led Carroll with 22 points while Collin Hurst had 12 points. Mathis Beck also chipped in eight points.

Indianola girls 42, Carroll 33

The Lady Rebels couldn’t hold onto an early lead as the Lady Colonels rallied and pulled away late to take a nine-point win.

Carroll jumped out to a 10-3 lead in the first period, but Indianola took the second period 13-7 to cut the lead to 17-16 at the half. Indianola then outscored Carroll 12-9 in the third and 14-7 in the fourth for the final margin.

Bella Carter led Carroll with eight points while Meri Brynn Reeves had seven points and Anna Laken Taylor chipped in six points.

Carroll boys 44, Indianola 39

The Rebels trailed for most of the game but rallied in the fourth to take a five-point win over the Colonels.

Indianola led 11-8 at the end of the first period but Carroll outscored the Colonels 11-9 in the second and trailed 20-19 at the half. Indianola outscored Carroll 13-7 in the third and led 33-26 going to the fourth. Carroll then got in gear in the fourth and outscored Indianola 18-6 to take the win.

Noah Beck led Carroll with 22 points while Mathis Beck had 12 points.