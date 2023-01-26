The Winona Christian boys saw their perfect season come to an end last week.

After beating Central Holmes 68-60 on Tuesday, the Stars fell 50-42 to Greenville St. Joseph on Friday.

The Lady Stars won both of their games in convincing fashion as they beat Central Holmes 45-27 and then crushed Greenville St. Joseph 51-10.

Winona Christian will return to play this week as the Stars host Central Holmes on Monday and then play at Columbus Christian on Tuesday to finish out the regular season.

The Winona Christian girls improve to 23-3 on the season while the Stars move to 20-1 on the season.

Winona Christian girls 45, Central Holmes 27

The Lady Stars built an early lead and cruised to an 18-point win over the Lady Trojans.

Winona jumped out to a 17-7 lead and then outscored Central Holmes 20-9 in the second period to lead 37-16 at the half. Winona took the third period 8-0 and led 45-16 before Central Holmes outscored the Lady Stars 9-0 in the fourth for the final margin.

Bella Roberts had a big game as she led the Lady Stars with 25 points, six rebounds and four steals. Olivia Brooks had eight points and three steals while Sara Beth Rawles had four points and seven rebounds.

Winona Christian boys 68, Central Holmes 60

The Stars used a big second period and took an eight-point win over the Trojans on Tuesday.

Each team scored 17 points in the first period before Winona Christian outscored Central Holmes 19-11 in the second period to lead 36-28 at the half. Central Holmes took the third period 17-15 and each team scored 15 points in the fourth for the final margin.

Reese Johnson led Winona Christian with 23 points and 10 rebounds while Brannon Hill had 14 points and five steals. Jake Ware had nine points and eight rebounds.

Winona Christian girls 51, Greenville St. Joseph 10

The Lady Stars dominated the middle two periods to take an easy 41-point win over the Lady Irish on Friday.

Winona held a slim 8-4 lead at the end of the first before outscoring St. Joseph 18-2 in the second to lead 26-6 at the half. The Lady Stars then outscored the Lady Irish 21-1 in the third to lead 47-7 going to the fourth. WCS took the fourth 4-3 for the final margin.

Bella Roberts led Winona Christian with 25 points, four steals and three blocks while Olivia Brooks had seven points and five steals. Sara Beth Rawles also had five points and four steals.

Greenville St. Joseph boys 50, Winona Christian 42

The Stars suffered their first loss of the season as the Irish took an eight-point win on Friday.

St. Joseph jumped out to a 15-7 lead in the first period before Winona Christian took the second period 12-6 and trailed 21-19. St. Joseph then outscored Winona Christian 13-9 in the third and 18-15 in the fourth to take the win.

Jake Ware led Winona Christian with 19 points and seven rebounds while Reese Johnson had 10 points and eight rebounds. Reese Cooper also had eight points.