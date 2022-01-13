Listed below are the Mississippi Supreme Court decisions for the week of January 13, 2021:

EN BANC

2018-CT-01703-SCT

The Cincinnati Insurance Company v. James Leroy Wilson and Lisa Wilson; Hinds Circuit Court 1st District; LC Case #: 25CI1:10-cv-00817-WLK; Ruling Date: 11/21/2017; Ruling Judge: Winston Kidd; Disposition: Cincinnati Insurance Company's Petition for a Writ of Certiorari is denied. All Justices Agree. Order entered 1/5/22.

EN BANC

2019-CT-01178-SCT

Richard Stowe, Joy Barret Stowe, Linda Davis, Geoffrey Scheele, and Margaret Scheele, Individually and as Homeowners in Oakmont Subdivision v. Larry W. Edwards, Pamela B. Edwards, and Edwards Homes Inc.; Madison Chancery Court; LC Case #: 45CH1:18-cv-00873; Ruling Date: 03/07/2019; Ruling Judge: James Walker; Disposition: Petition for Writ of Certiorari filed by counsel for the Petitioners is denied. To Deny: Randolph, C.J., Kitchens and King, P.JJ., Coleman, Maxwell, Beam, Chamberlin and Ishee, JJ. To Grant: Griffis, J. Order entered 1/4/22.