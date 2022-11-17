“Two roads diverged in a yellow wood, and sorry, I could not take both. But be one traveler, long I stood and looked down one as far as I could, to where it bent in the undergrowth….”

My favorite poem is “The Road Not Taken” by Robert Frost. Nothing’s more accurate in my life, and the next phase of it is no different. Today is my last day here at the Winona Times and the Carroll County Conservative.

Whew! It has been a great ride these past four years, and I’m incredibly thankful to Amanda Sexton Ferguson for giving me the opportunity. Little known fact – I was 39 weeks pregnant when she hired me. And she waited for me to come in July. I tried to come in June, but she wouldn’t let me.

When I first came to Winona, I was still green. I was two years into my career. I transferred from our sister paper, the McComb Enterprise-Journal, where it was daily hard news. Amanda taught me that you can still deliver hard news but soften it a little bit.

Winona is where I learned my writing style, settled into it, and honed in on my strength. It will always hold a special place for me, and you all will, too. You all taught me the type of storyteller I am, and I thoroughly enjoy the feedback – good and evil.

And I couldn’t be more thankful for that. I’m thankful for the people I’ve met, the stories I’ve been able to tell, and the ability to encapsulate a glimpse inside of your lives. I’m thankful that you entrusted me to tell your stories and be a part of your lives Thursday after Thursday.

We’ve laughed, cried, and even hung out as we watched a SWAT team, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department, and Winona Police Department descend upon a home. You’ve held my hand as I held you, given encouraging words as I gave them to you, and broken bread together.

The Crossroads has taught me that writing for me goes beyond my career. I was created for this. The one thing I tried to run from in college has embraced me with open arms—my writing. I’m unsure where God will take me on this journey, but I’m ready for the adventure.

“And both the morning equally lay in leaves no step had trodden black. Oh, I kept the first for another day! Yet knowing how way leads on to way….”

What’s the next step? Well, I’m stepping into the world of freelancing. I will be much closer to home and as my son gets older, I need to be closer.

I will miss each of you. You’ve made this county girl from Choctaw County feel welcomed. Your kind words – and even your critiques – I’ll take with me. You always talk about my impact, but you’ve made one on me. I’m thankful for that.

Tish, Marsha, Erin, and Dani – I’m going to miss you guys! From our random talks to listening to y’all geek out over sci-fi shows to the random singing. I pray that each of you are successful in your career paths, and I’m always a phone call away. And yes, Erin, send Jamie pictures. We’ve made a great team, and I pray the person that takes my place continues that.

Amanda – thank you again for allowing me to further my career. We had some ups and downs, but we made a great team. And, yes, I still watch the Real Housewives! Thank you for taking a chance on me and everything you taught me – even when you didn’t think I was paying attention.

I pray that each of you are reading this have a great rest of 2022 and that God blesses you immensely, just as much as you all have blessed me. And you’ll see me, especially at Greenlee’s – those pork chops are so good.

So, here’s to taking another road less traveled. Let the adventure begin!

“I shall be telling this with a sigh, somewhere ages and ages hence: two roads diverged in a wood, and I – I took the one less traveled by. And that has made all the difference.”