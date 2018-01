According to Winona Chief of Police Tommy Bibbs, his officers wrote more than 100 tickets in the month of December, most of those for ignoring the speed limit.

According to Bibbs, after the Winona Board of Aldermen passed on speeding complaints from citizens to Bibbs, his officers began to pay extra attention to Winona’s roadways.

--- The content you're trying to view is available for Premium Content Subscribers only. Online subscription options are available and are complimentary to all existing print subscribers of The WINONA TIMES and The CONSERVATIVE. If you're an existing subscriber (print or digital) and already have your Username and Password, click here: http://winonatimes.com/user/login If you're an existing print subscriber and need to activate your online account, click here: http://winonatimes.com/existing-subscribers If you're not currently a subscriber, click here for more information about our affordable online subscription options: http://winonatimes.com/columbian-progress-0