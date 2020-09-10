Monday, residents of both God’s House of Hope, along with members of the first graduating class from Nettleton gathered in Kilmichael for a Labor Day celebration.

Director Rebecca Johnson said the group gathered to grill, enjoy a game of softball and celebrate with each other. Mayor Bobby Howell spoke during the event.

Founder Amy Coyle and Johnson both said things are going well at GHOH.

“People are so welcoming in Kilmichael. God couldn’t have put us in a better place,” Coyle said.

“Things are going super well,” Johnson said. “God has blessed us through this pandemic. We thought our donations were going to stop but God has blessed us through it all.”

Recently, God’s House of Hope loss one of its founders, Jimmy Cayson. Cayson and his wife Kaye purchased the Nettleton Center and took a vision and made it into a reality of what it is today. Cayson was an integral and active part of both centers teaching Friday morning classes at GHOH Kilmichael.

“He impacted so many lives and we are saddened by this loss,” Johnson said.

She said right now, GHOH Kilmichael has a need for lumber to build porches and decks onto its facility, cleaning supplies like bleach and pine sol, and meats and breakfast food items like eggs, grits, oatmeal, bread.

Johnson said the center is asking those who donate to do so in Cayson’s memory.