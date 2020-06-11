The Town of Kilmichael is returning to its pre-COVID work schedule.

As a preventative measure, the town had its two clerks alternate days, however, this week both clerks are back all day, every day.

Town Hall is now open every day, however, only two customers will be allowed inside the building at a time, and everyone is required to wear a mask upon entering the office.

The board approved the measure last Wednesday night at its regular monthly board meeting.

In other business, Public Works Director Johnny Pearson said the town had a sewage problem between School Road and the Big Black. Pearson said the issue is between 12 to 14 feet and will need a temporary plan to fix it.

Howell said Pearson has seen raw sewage coming from the area and the problem needs to be fixed immediately. The town is in the process of overhauling their wasterwater treatment plant, funded by a $450,000 Community Development Block Grant from the Mississippi Development Authority.

Also, Pearson said he’s contacted Judge Larry Bamberg about unkempt properties. He said a letter will be sent to property owners detailing what needs to be done and what the town feels the problem is.

Board Attorney Kelsey Dismukes said the order to appear in court is a bondless warrant and could result in some jail time, and if that happens, the town will have to hire a defense attorney for the matter. Pearson said for property owners who no longer in live in the state, let alone Kilmichael, the town will clean it up, send them a bill, and put a lien against the property.

The town has received several complaints about dogs -- one complaint about an owner’s dogs who does not reside in town. Pearson said the dogs, who live outside of town, travel to Kilmichael and have been seen under carports and marking lawns. He said the owner was contacted about the matter.

Pearson also said since Kilmichael created its own dog pound, the issue many were having with dogs has decreased.