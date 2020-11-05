WINONA – The Winona Mayor and Board of Aldermen gave their stamp of approval on the Winona Business and Professional Association’s plans for a new Christmas event.

The board voted in support of the organization holding a Christmas tree lighting and drive-in Christmas movie on Friday, December 4. The drive-thru tree lighting will begin at 6 p.m. on the grounds of the Montgomery County Courthouse and will include music, a live nativity scene, and an appearance from Santa Claus. Motorists will enter through the east entrance, next to the Winona Police Department, circle the loop and exit through the west entrance.

At 7:30 p.m., a drive-in Christmas movie will be shown in the parking lot of the Montgomery County Coliseum. The event is free, and bathrooms and concessions will be available inside the coliseum.

The board voted to purchase a 30-foot inflatable projector screen at a cost of $750 to be used during this event and other events currently in the planning stages. The funds used for the purchase are from the proceeds of the city’s tourism tax.

Currently, the Winona Business and Professional Association is planning a drive-in movie each month, with two planned for December. The projector screen will also be used for other special events set in the spring.

In other business:

• Condemnation proceedings were dismissed for the property located at 402 Academy Street, as the property was recently sold. The new owner has informed the city that cleanup is to begin in the coming days.

• The board voted to re-advertise for the cleanup of property located at 500 Fairground Street.

• According to Park Director Mike Narmour, the current youth soccer season will conclude tonight at the Winona Recreational Park.

• The board accepted the resignations of Blake Herring, Jarquez Evans, and Joseph McCarroll from the Winona Police Department.

• The board voted to hire Demarcus Peeples as a certified law enforcement officer. Peeples told the board that he has already completed the police academy and has eight years of experience in law enforcement. He comes to Winona from Yazoo City but lives in Winona.

• Street Superintendent Tony Palmertree informed the board that the street department is currently installing a drain on Powell Street.

• The board voted to hire Trishae James as a deputy city clerk. James will replace Dorothy Washington who is retiring on December 23.

• The board adopted a resolution to set garbage rates.

• The board accepted the resignation of Election Commissioner Barbara McClellan and voted to appoint Dorothy Washington to fill her seat.

• The board voted to set the date of January 5, 2021 for the city’s current mask order to expire.