The Winona High School football team will return this week after two weeks of quarantine due to COVID-19 exposure.

According to Charlie Parkerson, operations director for the Winona-Montgomery Consolidated School District, players are returning to classes today and tomorrow based on the date of exposure. Four players and one coach tested positive for COVID-19 two weeks ago, and Parkerson said all of those cases were mild.

In last week’s edition of The Winona Times, it was reported that two coaches tested positive, but that was reported in error. Only one coach received a positive result. However, due to a possible exposure to the virus, the district quarantined all 56 football players and the coaches for 14 days.

Parkerson said because there were five total positive tests, “it threw us into quarantine because of the numbers.”

The Winona Tigers football team canceled the October 30 game against Pisgah due to quarantine, however, they will hit the field again Friday night as they take on Kossuth at Tiger Stadium.

Parkerson said all tickets for this week’s football game will be available for purchase through the GoFan website. A link will be posted Tuesday on the district’s website to purchase tickets.

According to Governor Tate Reeves’ mandate, only 50 percent of the stadium capacity will be allowed Friday night.