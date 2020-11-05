More than 75 percent of Montgomery County voters turned out to cast their ballots, either in-person on Tuesday or by absentee ballot, for the office of President of the United States, Congressional races, and several statewide measures. However, with votes still being counted in several swing states as of press time Wednesday, the results of many national races including the race between President Donald Trump and challenger Joe Biden are still too close to call.

On the local level, Montgomery County voters backed Trump with more than 57 percent of the vote. They also threw their support behind incumbent senator, Cindy Hyde-Smith, with 53.8 percent of the vote. Brian Flowers, the Republican challenger for the 2nd Congressional District seat against incumbent Bennie Thompson, brought in a majority of votes, 54.3 percent, from Montgomery County.

Montgomery County voters overwhelmingly approved legalizing medical marijuana, as did voters around the state, with 68 percent of the vote. The alternative initiative 65A, which was introduced by the Mississippi Legislature with its oversight, was not accepted by voters in Montgomery County and statewide.

Montgomery County followed suit with the majority of voters in Mississippi – 78 percent statewide – to adopt Measure 2 requiring all statewide elections to be determined by the actual number of votes cast instead of by the majority in one of the state’s four Congressional Districts.

More than 72 percent of Mississippi voters, as well as Montgomery County voters, approved the new state flag design, which was created by Starkville graphic designer Rocky Vaughn and features 20 stars representing Mississippi as the 20th state, one larger star representing Mississippi’s Native American tribes, and a magnolia blossom, representing the state’s hospitality.

For the first time, county voters elected all five members of the Winona-Montgomery Consolidated School District Board of Trustees, based on supervisor districts.

In District 1, Chase DeNoon defeated Latia Butts, 603 votes to 406. Current school board member Brandye Waugh Brannon retained her seat on the board, defeating challenger Pelitha Dorris Gore 732 to 237 in the District 2 race.

Katherine Hughes, the lone qualifier for the seat, will represent District 3, and in District 4, incumbent Amanda Jill White defeated challenger Kelvin Lee 570 to 364. Nora Dunn, who was appointed to the board in August, will keep her District 5 seat on the board as she defeated Janet Roby-Harper 484 to 422.

These numbers are preliminary, with affidavit and paper ballots still being counted at the Montgomery County Circuit Clerk’s office as of press time Wednesday. A majority of the county’s 1,309 absentee votes were counted Tuesday night and are included in the counts above.