The Carroll County Board of Supervisors will receive $1.9 million from the American Rescue Plan Act. Chancery Clerk Casey Carpenter said he spoke with the state auditor’s office and said they don’t know the specifics of the restrictions on how the money is going to be spent.

“He [Auditor Shad White] said they were going to be meeting, and he’ll get back with me on how it’s supposed to be spent,” he said.

Carpenter said the $1.9 million is just the county’s allocation, and Carrollton, North Carrollton and Vaiden each got its own portion.

Board President Jim Neill also gave an update on the Delta’s Edge Solar Farm. Neill said he spoke with Matthew Keown, assistant project director with Renewable Energy Source, the company constructing the farm. He said Keown told him that construction on the road to widen it to the company’s specs will begin in August or September of this year.

“He said then they’ll start hauling equipment in, and they’ll begin construction of the farm by January 2022,” Neill said.

He said the company will hire locally for those jobs.

“[Keown] said the top administrative jobs they’ll bring someone in from a site they’ve finished, but the lower administrative jobs like supervisor, crew leader, and crew members they’ll hire locally. And, they’ll stay on with the company and go to the next site. Like a traveling construction job,” Neill said.

Carpenter said he’s had people contact him to see when they’ll begin work on the plant. Neill said he should make a running list of those who call, and they’ll give it to Keown when they begin hiring.

“I’m sure they’ll go to the co-ops and pull people from Greenwood, Grenada, Winona. There will be jobs available,” Neill said.