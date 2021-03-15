The senior class at J.Z. George High School found out through a simulation that once they step outside the doors of high school and their parent’s homes, the real world comes really fast.

Tracy Robertson with the Carroll County Extension said students participated in a real world simulation where they received a salary, that’s broken down into an hourly rate with taxes and medical already taken out.

The students then have to budget expenses for housing, transportation, childcare, groceries, electronics and other expenses. Through the process, they have to balance a checkbook, with the goal of having money left over – if that is possible.

Robertson said students see the financial differences of having some type of career or certification -- whether it’s Technical, Associates, Bachelors, Masters or Doctorate -- rather than only having a high school diploma.

They also saw the difference in having children before being financially stable versus having them without being financially stable. Robertson said in the simulation, they automatically were given a family.

“There are about 10 to 12 different areas, and there are certain scenarios,” she said. “Some of them had doctorates, some had masters, bachelors, associates, a technical degree and just a high school diploma. All of them had kids; they were either single or married, and their spouses were deadbeats basically. They couldn’t rely on their parents for childcare, so they had to pay for childcare themselves.”

She said some of them had to also budget in students loans as well, depending how far they went to advance their careers. Robertson said the centers were managed by other extension service agents who helped them with the event.

Robertson said the event has been held for the past five years, and it gives seniors a glimpse into their near future. She said this year, when she checked over their budgets and evaluations, she saw a lot of students being frugal.

“They went for the cheaper phone instead of going for the more expensive one. They had to buy groceries, and we had them in groups, high, moderate and low. High being the more brand name things, moderate being a mixture and low being the generic. A lot of them went for the more moderate or low groups,” she said. “They realized what their parents deal with on a day to day basis.”

She said a lot of them chose a more gas saver, like the Toyota Camry, as a vehicle as opposed to buying the more expensive vehicle or a SUV.

“A lot of them wanted to get the Camry because it was a cheaper car instead of an SUV. But, you have a family of five, so if you’re trying to go somewhere, you can’t really go in the Camry,” she said.

Robertson said at the end of the simulation, the students had to write evaluations.

“A lot of them said they would wait to have kids until they have a good job and a degree,” she said. Robertson said it shows them it teaches them to go further than stopping at a high school diploma.

She said the one thing she hopes they take away from it is to being to save now and become smarter with their money management skills.

“It teaches them the importance of money management and saving money,” she said.