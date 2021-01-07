Former Carroll County Justice Court Judge and Circuit Clerk Charles Ellis died Monday, Jan. 4, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford.

According to his obituary, Ellis served eight years as Carroll County Justice Court Judge and 24 years as Circuit Clerk, retiring in 2003. While serving as Circuit Clerk, he had the honor of serving as Secretary, Vice President, and then President of the Mississippi Circuit Clerk's Association.

Former Chancery Clerk Sugar Mullins remembers Ellis as a true friend who was supportive of him and had a deep love for Carroll County.

“When I first ran, he supported me, he guided me, he was a true friend. He loved Carroll County and he was very helpful to anyone,” Mullins said. “He was always smiling. He was a good man, a very good man.”

Mullins said Ellis was well-respected not only in Carroll County but throughout the Mississippi Circuit Clerk’s Association, as well.

He said he and Ellis kept in touch — speaking several times a month — even after Ellis and his wife, Sallie, moved to Oxford to be closer to children and grandchildren.

Mullins said Ellis was the best politician that Carroll County has ever had. Ellis, he said, had a way of getting people to divulge who they were supporting.

“Whoever he was supporting, they usually won,” he said.

Mullins said people loved and respected Ellis.

“He was a great friend and a good guy,” Ellis said. “I can’t believe he’s passed away. He was a true, true friend. He will be missed.”

Ellis is survived by his wife 50 years, Sallie Nelms Ellis of Oxford; two sons, Michael C. Ellis of Oxford and Jason C. Ellis of Richmond, Ky.; and six grandchildren.