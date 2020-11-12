Carroll County remains under a mask mandate issued by Gov. Tate Reeves. Gov. Tate Reeves went live Thursday afternoon. He said he had planned to go live Tuesday to announce the executive order with Dr. Thomas Dobbs and his team; however, his daughter tested positive for the virus.

Carroll is one of 15 counties that is currently under an executive order until Dec. 11. The counties include Benton, Carroll, Covington, DeSoto, Forrest, Harrison, Humphreys, Jackson, Lamar, Lauderdale, Leflore, Lee, Marshall, Rankin, and Yalobusha counties.

Currently, an outbreak in the Vaiden area has led to the staff at the Carroll County Circuit Clerk’s office being quarantined for the near future. Carroll County reported

Reeves said that in two days, that state saw over 2,500 cases. He said the state had seen more cases than in July. However, he said that out of 30 states that have seen an increase in their numbers, Mississippi was 28 and had some of the lowest numbers.

He said the goal isn’t to eradicate the virus because it’s not logical, but it’s to ensure that Mississippians can and are able to receive quality healthcare. He said targeting areas with high numbers work, and the criteria have not changed.

Reeves also addressed if Mississippi would participate in a nationwide shut down “if the former vice-president is to become president.”

He said Mississippi would not participate in a nationwide shut down as suggested by President-elect Joe Biden’s Coronavirus advisor Dr. Michael Osterholm. Osterholm said a nationwide shutdown for six weeks county help save the nation’s economy, according to CNBC.com

Reeves said a six-week shutdown would not help small business owners in the state, and he doesn’t think one is necessary.

“We, as a state, will continue with our strategy. It’s gotta be targeted,” he said.