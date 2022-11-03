A Montgomery County man and an employee at State Farm Insurance in Winona walked away unscathed after he plowed into the building around 10 a.m. on Tuesday.

Winona Police Chief Roshaun Daniels said officers were dispatched to 106 North Applegate Street, in reference to a pickup truck that had crashed into the building.

He said when officers arrived on the scene, they spoke with Thomas Thompson. Thompson told officers that he accidentally pressed the accelerator, instead of the break.

Marquita Butts said when the accident happened, she had to jump onto her desk in an effort to avoid being hit by a 1997 light blue Chevrolet truck, owned by Thompson.

“I’m still shaken up,” Butts said. State Farm Agent Audrey Turner said she’s still frazzled by the events, but she’s thankful no one was hurt.

“Everyone’s okay, and we were able to get out,” Turner said. MedStat and the Winona Fire Department were called to the scene.

Daniels said that no one was hurt as a result of the accident, but there was extensive damage done to the building.