Sometimes I wish I could just

rewind back to the old

days with my loved ones and

press pause...just for a little while.

~Kelly's Treehouse~

Who hasn't wished to do this? My memories of Daddy go back to his love of reading, especially western magazines, and watching his favorite television westerns. “Gunsmoke” and “Have Gun Will Travel” were his favorites, thus they became ours too. After a hard day at work, reading was a pleasant past-time, and we all knew what nights we could expect to hear the music introducing each show. I'm sure there are many who enjoy the re-runs for these and other westerns. For those who say there is nothing to watch, well, there is always a western.

Are westerns still popular? Probably not as much so as the heyday of John Wayne, but there are still fans who like to see a good western and read books by Zane Grey and Louis L'Amour. I'll have to include myself in this group! Westerns won't ever fade away, even though audiences change with time. The high-rated TV series "Yellowstone" drew 14.7 million viewers for its first season!

It's not always the movie that makes a lasting impression, but the musical scores.While watching old John Wayne

movies, Rio Bravo and The Searchers, much of my enjoyment came from the music that seemed to speak about the American West and the landscapes that were, at times, too magnificent to describe. Could it be that I was remembering the pioneers, who were determined to reach these lands that they heard about, and they did, amid the most difficult of times. The songs speak their own message to all of us.

John Wayne once said, “Don't ever, for a minute, make the mistake of looking down your nose at westerns. They are art-the good ones, I mean. They deal in life and sudden death and primitive struggle and with the basic emotions-love, hate and anger thrown in.”

We'll have western films as long as the cameras keep turning. The fascination that the old west has will never die.