Yes, it's time once again to be making a list and checking it twice, not to Santa, but to ourselves for the annual New Year's resolutions.

I remember how much my mother enjoyed reading Ann Landers. There was a clipping from her column on our refrigerator at home. I don't remember its subject matter, but mama must have taken it to heart.

The following is Ann Landers advice for all on New Year's Day.

1. Don't abandon your old-fashioned principles-they never go out of style.

2. Find the time to be kind and thoughtful. All of us have the same allotment of time: 24 hours a day

3. Read something uplifting. Deep-six the trash. You wouldn't eat garbage. Why put it in your head?

4. Take better care of yourself. Remember, you're all you've got. Pass up that second helping. You really don't need it!

5. Give yourself a reality check: Phoniness is transparent. Take pleasure in the beauty and the wonders of nature. A flower is God's miracle.

6. Give a soft answer.

7. Free yourself of envy and malice.

8. Pay a debt.

9. Don't be afraid to say, "I love you." Say it again, they are the sweetest words in the world.

10. If you have love in your life, consider yourself blessed, and vow to make this the best year ever.

11. Let this year be better than the others! Vow to do some of the things you have always wanted to do.

"When I stand before God at the end of my life, I would hope that I would not have a single bit of talent left and could say, "I used everything you gave me." ~Erma Bombeck~

So, to all of us, set your goals for 2023. No matter how good we might think we are, there is always room to do better!

I look forward to another year as a guest columnist with The Winona Times.

Happy New Year!