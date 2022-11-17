J.Z. George’s boys’ basketball team completed its first week of action at 3-0 with a 47-44 win at French Camp Academy last Friday night.

J.Z. George led 10-8 after one and 18-15 at the half. French Camp tied the game at 27-27 after the third period.

Rodney Catron had 28 points for the Jags, and Keiyhaun Wilks tacked on 12. B.J. Green finished with five points.

In the girls’ game, French Camp beat the Lady Jags 50-12. Breanna Wade had nine points for J.Z. George (0-6).

In games from Nov. 17, the Jaguars knocked off Ethel High School 58-53 behind Green’s team-high 20 points in North Carrollton.

Ethel led 25-19 at the half, but J.Z. George outscored the Tigers 39-28 in the second half.

K.D. Wiley tacked on 18 for the Jags. Wilks had six points.

In the girls’ game, the Lady Jags fell 61-9 as Ka’Mya Williams led the way with six points.

In games from Nov. 15, the Jaguars opened their season following the completion of the football campaign with a 69-50 victory over visiting French Camp in North Carrollton.

The Jags led 19-12 after the first period and pulled away with a 21-7 run in the second for a 40-19 lead at the half.

Green led J.Z. George with 19 points, and Wilks had 14. Catron and Kemarion Wiley tacked on 10 points apiece, and Martavis Banks had seven points.

J.Z. George is at Riverside Nov. 28.