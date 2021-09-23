The Town of Vaiden is currently conducting a study to determine the problems with the town’s water system. Some customers on the water system have reported cloudy and murky water.

Mayor Stella Washington-Bell said she formed a committee and is seeking community involvement. Residents who want to participate may go to city hall and ask for a sample container. The residents will then fill the sample container with the water that comes from their tap. That water will be tested and the data collected.

She said the residents are also being given a water quality form they will have to complete. She said so far, she’s received very good feedback from the study. Washington-Bell said that she hopes the study will provide the town with the data and documentation to properly address their water issues.

Washington-Bell said they are in the preliminary stages of fixing Vaiden’s water issues, and she’s spoken to officials with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to work toward securing an EPA grant to fix the issues.

She’s also working with Mayors Pam Lee and Ken Strachan to host a countywide vaccination event. In their board meeting earlier this month, she said she wanted it to be a combined effort to get Carroll County vaccinated as a whole.

She said the details of the vaccination event are still in the works.