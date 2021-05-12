The Carroll County School District will begin the 2021-2022 school year in a traditional setting.

Superintendent Jim Ray said unless Gov. Tate Reeves or the Mississippi Department of Education sends out mandates, they will honor them and follow them as instructed. However, it is the goal to have every student back in the classroom next school year.

He said there is an exception; if a child has a medical reason then that child can go to school virtually. But, it will be required for all students in Carroll County to return back to the classroom in August.

“We have a full scheduled. Teachers have to have 187 days and students have to have 180. There will be no days forgiven,” Ray said.

This year, the Mississippi Board of Education allowed 10 days to be forgiven, making the school year 170 days. But, Ray said the next school term, they’re no longer offering that option.

“That was only because of COVID,” he said.

Ray also said that masks will be optional -- you don’t have to wear one. You can if you choose. But, the sanitation policies put in place are not leaving.

“That’s a good thing COVID or not, that’s a good thing anytime,” he said. “Those thing will remain in place.”

He also said that virtual instruction has opened up a new door, and if a child get suspended or has to go to alternative school, they can send the child to school virtually.

“Some kids think suspension is a vacation that they don’t have to do any work. If they are suspended, we’ll assign a computer to them and they’ll still be able to do their work,” he said.

Board Trustee Stella Washington-Bell asked Ray the district’s policy for children who are allergic to the vaccine and if they would be allowed admittance.

“Yes, we’re not going to deny entrance to a child,” Ray said.

But, reiterated that unless otherwise specified they are returning to school in person.

The board approved the new 2021-2022 school calendar with teachers beginning August 2 and students will begin August 5.