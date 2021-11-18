Four seniors from area schools were named 2021 Heisman High School Scholarship winners for their respective schools.

Georgia Neill, Bryce Collier, Audrey Eldridge and Griffin Faulkner all have been named winners of the scholarship, representing their respective schools: Carroll Academy, Winona Christian School and Winona High School.

For Neill and Collier, things have always been competitive. They’re in the same clubs and compete academically; they even participate in similar sports. The only difference is, Neill is on the cheerleading squad and a member of the softball team. Both play basketball and run track.

“It’s always been competitive between us,” Neill said. “We were excited that a boy and a girl could be nominated so we wouldn’t have to compete.”

They’re both members of the Beta Club, Executive Council, Fellowship of Christian Athletes and the Student Body -- each holding the position of either president or vice president.

“If there’s a club here, we’re in it,” Neill said.

“Or, we have something to do with it,” Collier added.

He said when they found out they had won, they were excited.

“It’s exciting to be recognized out of the whole school,” Collier said.

They said their parents were really excited, also.

Collier said when he graduates, he wants to attend the University of Mississippi and major in Mechanical Engineering. Neill said she wants to attend Mississippi State University but is undecided in what her major will be.

“I know I want to do something with law but I don’t know what yet,” she said.

Collier is the son of John Collier of Carrollton and Christy McClehaney of Tupelo. Neill is the daughter of Jim and April Neill of McCarley.