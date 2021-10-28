Norma Biggers, 67, of Winona said she’s blessed that a routine wellness check and mammogram resulted in the early detection of her breast cancer.

Biggers said she went for a routine checkup with her OB/GYN and was called back because the doctors had found something.

“I think it was the next day, they told me something’s not as it should be,” she said.

Her doctor, Dr. Missy McMinn at East Lakeland OB/GYN wanted to send her to get an ultrasound. She said she was sent to have an ultrasound and she was called back again for a biopsy.

“So, that’s where I began,” she said.

Biggers was sent to the Center for Breast Health at Baptist Hospital, where she learned that she had carcinoma. She said the tumor was very small, about six millimeters and had not invaded any other area.

Biggers’s youngest son, Reid, works at Baptist and is the manager of Non-Invasive Cardiovascular Diagnostics. She said having a child that works in healthcare helped because he was able to explain all of the ins and outs to her, which she may not have completely understood.

She was referred to Dr. Alexander Haick, who she spoke highly of, along with the rest of her care team --Dr. Tammy Young, Jeanne Suggs and her nurse navigator.

“I have nothing but good things to say about them,” she said.

She said that she had to have a partial mastectomy, but her surgeons had to go deep because the cancer was found near her breast bone, and it was undetectable.

She didn’t have to have chemotherapy and only had to have radiation.

“I had to have hypo fractionated radiation. Most people take between 25-30 rounds and I took 16. They were stronger and larger doses but a much shorter period,” she said. She said that it’s for people who are over 50 and she’s “well over 50.”

“There are people who decide who are the good candidates,” she said. Biggers said she didn’t experience any burning and received minimum exposure. She said her doctor told her that she was fortunate.

“She told me that if you sat down at a restaurant and ordered breast cancer, if there was a perfect storm, yours would be it,” she said. “It was small, caught early, and I was able to survive. Couldn’t ask for any better.”

Biggers said she’s in her two year anniversary mark of remaining cancer free. She said that she now takes a pill daily and she has some side effects but for her, its “nothing that she can’t handle.”

And for this, she said she owes it all to God.