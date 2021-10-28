Shirley McLaurin

Back in 1996, Shirley McLaurin of Greenwood was just beginning her career at North Central Planning and Development.

McLaurin said she was approached by a colleague who was concerned about a lump in McLaurin’s throat.

That lump turned out to be thyroid cancer, and McLaurin was just 28 when she was diagnosed.

“I got it checked out, and I had to have it removed. So, I came out of the procedure, and they originally thought I had papillary cancer, but I had medullary, the third worst thyroid cancer,” McLaurin said.

She said that she was told that two of the major lobes in her throat also had to be removed. She said when she began her chemotherapy and radiation journey in Greenwood, the Cancer Center of Greenwood had recently opened, and she was the first patient.

“Not a lot of people had heard about thyroid cancer or had seen it as much, so I was on the journey alone,” she said.

McLaurin said she had trouble swallowing and had to have her esophagus stretched.

“I still have trouble swallowing. I have to puree some of my food. But, it’s been fine,” she said.

McLaurin said four years later in 2000, after surviving thyroid cancer, she was hit with yet another blow.

“I was ending one treatment just to start another. With the thyroid cancer, I had dual treatment of chemotherapy and radiation. The radiation treatment left my throat raw and caused my esophagus to close so that I had difficulties swallowing, which is still a side effect today,” she said. “I later also had to have a tracheostomy tube because of the narrowing of my airways, another side effect of the radiation. Nevertheless, I was learning to jump the side effect hurdles when I got the diagnosis of breast cancer.”

She said she was still at North Central, traveling back and forth from Winona to Greenwood. She said she was doing a self-examination and found a lump. At this time, she was around 31 or 32 years old.

“I had one degree, had just finished another degree. I had just started my career here. I wasn’t married, I didn’t have kids. I wasn’t infertile. They told me that eventually my cycle would come back and it did. I told the Lord, that if He gets me through this, I would be a mouthpiece to help others through this,” she said.

She said she was referred to Dr. William Gibson and after a biopsy where tissue around her breast was removed in a precautionary measure, it was confirmed that it was cancer.

“Going through breast cancer was a lot different from going through thyroid cancer,” she said.

She said she saw a thyroid and breast specialist and was told the two were not linked. McLaurin said the doctors told her if the two were connected, she would have to have a full mastectomy.

“Thankfully, the cancers were unrelated! I began seven weeks of chemotherapy. The treatment was not as aggressive as the first. At the end of the treatment, I was cancer free!”

McLaurin, now 45, said the administration at North Central supported her and helped her.

“They were really good to me. I would work from 7 a.m. to about 4 p.m. and then I would go have my treatments in Greenwood,” she said. “When I took chemotherapy, I took the entire day off because I would be drained.”

She said her family was also a big support system for her.

“My sister would drive me to treatment. Now, I would drive from Winona to Greenwood. But, when I got to Greenwood she would drive me to treatment. She would tell me, ‘We don’t know how this is going to affect you, so I’m going to drive you.’”

McLaurin went through yet again rounds of chemotherapy and radiation and yet again, she came out victorious.

“I go get checked up once a year,” she said. McLaurin said for her, the key to surviving is her faith in Christ. “Cancer doesn’t mean that you have a death sentence. It can effect anyone, cancer doesn’t have an age.” She said she would think on scriptures to help get her through the day.

“I would say ‘I believe that I can do all things through you. I believe that your Word said that ‘By His stripes, we are healed.’ I believe,’” she said.

She said that she never thought about quitting. “I never thought, ‘Oh, I can retire and collect disability now. I didn’t even know if I could have. I had just started working.”

McLaurin said that yearly she now celebrates after every appointment, but a recent one humbled her and brought her back to reality. “I had a routine. You know, I would go get my check up, everything’s fine, now let’s go shopping,” she said.

But, McLaurin said after an appointment with Dr. Phillip Ley she was called back.

“He told me, ‘I wanted to be sure that I didn’t see anything,” she said. McLaurin said for a moment she was a little fearful, but she began to speak to God telling Him his own word.

“I’d say ‘Lord, help me to lift up your Word. You said ‘By your stripes we are healed,” she said. McLaurin said saying that helped her to relax and not go into the “What ifs.”

She said she’s an advocate for not only mammograms but MRIs as well. “I learned that I have dense breast tissue and I had to have a MRI, too,” she said.

All of this happened before McLaurin was married. Years later, she would marry Gregory McLaurin and the two would have a son, Gregory Ryan. She calls her son, who is 15, her miracle child. She said when she was pregnant with her son, the doctors found that she had congestive heart failure from the rounds of chemotherapy and radiation.

She said she’d went in for a checkup and was getting dressed when she was told she was being admitted to the hospital, because they saw fluid around her heart. McLaurin said she had to have a Cesarean.

“I’m in my 30s by this time and you know when you’re in your 30s, they say you’re high risk. And I’m a cancer patient, but I received no special treatment,” she said. McLaurin said she believes it was that appointment that saved her.

“Had I never gotten pregnant, I would have never known. And I’d always wanted children and you know marriage is every girl’s dream,” she said. “The doctors told me ‘You know, let’s not go and try to conceive again.”

She said the doctors told her that they didn’t know how her heart would do, if she tried to have another child. McLaurin said along this journey, she’s also had to have a trach.

“But, that’s a totally different story,” she said.

She said she feels like she’s supposed to be a mouthpiece to encourage those who feel broken, hopeless, discourage.

“Today, I am the voice for those who cannot speak. I am the ear for those who need someone to listen. I am the shoulder for those to cry on and to uphold. I am the hands to lift to God for you and the knees to bend in submission to God in prayer. I am the one who knows, ‘God is not a respecter of person,’” she said. “I would like to encourage everyone who is faced with cancer to look to Jesus. Isaiah 53:5 says, “But he was wounded for our transgressions, he was bruised for our iniquities: the chastisement of our peace was upon him; and with his stripes we are healed.” You too can have victory over cancer! By the grace of God, I am still here!”