Since 1985, October has been designated as Breast Cancer Awareness Month to raise awareness of the disease, the importance of early detection, and the human impact of the disease.

According to the National Breast Cancer Foundation, Inc., the COVID-19 pandemic caused setbacks in screenings and early detections. However, the importance of education, self-screenings, and early detection is as important as ever.

One in 8 women in the United States will be diagnosed with breast cancer in her lifetime. An estimated 281,550 new cases are expected this year alone. And although rare, men can also get breast cancer, with an estimated 2,650 men will be diagnosed in 2021.

Nurse Practitioner Amy Gammel with Tyler Holmes Memorial Hospital’s Winona Family Practice said everyone should be doing self-exams on their breasts every month.

“If you are doing something every month, you notice if there is a change,” she said. “Look for any change in the tissue, even any changes in the skin around the breast, any discharge. [If you see any of these things], you need to contact your doctor.”

Gammel also stressed the importance of annual mammograms. The American College of Gynecology and the American Cancer Society both recommend annual mammograms beginning at the age of 45

“You need to set a baseline between the ages of 45-50,” Gammel said. “Get a mammogram yearly until the age 60, and then it is recommended to have one every other year.”

Gammel said for those with a family history of breast cancer, discuss options with a physician, as mammograms may be recommended to begin earlier. In addition, testing for inherited genetic markers that can tend to develop breast cancer at a younger age can be done to determine an individual’s cancer risk.

“Any family history of breast cancer, even one relative, I recommend discussing it with your physician,” Gammel said.

At Winona Family Practice, Gammel focuses much of her attention on women’s health. The clinic offers women a local option in annual wellness screening, with mammograms and ultrasounds provided at Tyler Holmes Memorial Hospital.

However, she stressed the importance of health screenings, regular check-ups, and health discussions with a physician for individuals of any age or sex.

Gammel urged women to get recommended annual screenings for cervical cancer by pap smear. Men should get prostate screenings annually after the age of 50. For all patients, general wellness screenings of blood pressure, blood sugar, cholesterol levels, and electrolyte levels is extremely important.

“We monitor all of these things, especially blood pressure and cholesterol levels which can lead to strokes or heart attacks,” Gammel said. “We check blood pressure because that is one of the earlier health issues we find.”

Skin cancer screening can begin as early as 25 for fair-skinned people, but Gammel said, especially with those of us living in Mississippi, skin cancer screening should begin at an early age. However, it is recommended that everyone be screened for skin cancer beginning at age 30.

At the age of 50, Gammel said everyone should begin getting a colonoscopy every 10 years unless more frequent testing is determined by your physician.

For smokers, Gammel said lung cancer screenings are available and are usually performed between the ages of 50 and 55, and aneurism screenings are recommended for those more than 60, especially for men who are former smokers.

Also available for those older than 65, fall screenings are recommended to establish a person’s risk of falling.