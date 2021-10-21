The City of Winona Water Department is currently working to repair a major leak near the entrance to the Winona Recreational Park and Montgomery County Coliseum.

According to Water Superintendent Frank Faulkner, water crews are still looking for the source of the leak as of press time on Wednesday.

In other city business:

• Condemnation procedures were dismissed against the owners of properties located at 311 Powell Street, an unnumbered parcel near the intersection of Academy and Mortimer Streets, and 408 Freedman Street. According to Dees, these properties have been brought into compliance with city ordinances.

• Resident Betty Hollis thanked the mayor and board for progress made throughout the city. She pointed out the installation of new speedbumps on South Union, the good work from Code Enforcement Officer Arlin Pearson, and new stop signs that will be installed once they arrive. She also suggested the city institute an employee evaluation system that will make it easier on the mayor and board in deciding pay increases later.

“I’m looking for some more progress, but so far, I’m pleased with what you are doing,” Hollis said.

• Resident Willie Mae Petty asked the board to grant permission to replace a mobile home at 211 Cameron Street. Dees explained that according to the City of Winona’s zoning plan, zoning for Cameron Street does not allow mobile homes. He explained that while existing mobile homes were grandfathered in when the zoning plan was adopted by the city, to replace a mobile home in an area not zoned for them, the board of aldermen would have to grant a variance. He suggested Petty discuss the matter with her alderwoman.

• Dorothy Buechell asked the board about the city’s leash law, after her dog, which was being walked on a leash in her own yard, was attacked by a neighbor’s dog. She said the court ruled for the neighbor to find another home for the dog, however, the neighbor hasn’t followed the court’s ruling. The dog has continued to get out of its fence and run free in the neighborhood.

The board said it had no say in a court proceeding, but city attorney Adam Kirk told Beuchell that if her neighbor has not complied with the court’s ruling, the judge could find the person in contempt of court.

• Resident Bessie Baker asked the board if it was possible to get neighbors to sign a petition to allow a mobile home to be replaced in an area no zoned for mobile homes. Dees said the matter would still be decided by the board of aldermen.

• Louis Merrett asked the board about clearing a ditch behind his house, located at 627 Baron Street. Kirk said the city will have to investigate the matter further to determine if the ditch is located on the city’s right-a-way. If not, Merritt will have to grant an easement to allow city workers to maintain the ditch in the future.

• Park Director Mike Narmour informed the board that the fall soccer season concluded Monday night and there are no baseball tournaments scheduled for the remainder of the year. He said park crews are doing regular maintenance at the park.

• City Clerk Monica Turner announced that entry forms for the Winona Christmas Parade are available at Winona City Hall and on the city’s website, www.winonams.org. This year’s Christmas Parade is scheduled for December 6, and entry forms are due at city hall by November 27.

• The board approved the final pay request for Double S Construction for the Montgomery Street paving project.

• The board authorized Captain Matt Miletello to attend the North Mississippi Law Enforcement Training Center in January.

• The board approved the flat rate of $100 for MEA to come to Winona City Hall to perform random drug tests.

• The board approved hiring Tim Collins to buff the floors at Winona City Hall.

• The board voted to purchase a full-page advertisement in the 2021 Bernard Blackwell All-Star Football program to honor Winona High School’s Dariuan Townsend, who was selected to participate in the game.

While Alderman Mickey Austin participated in the meeting via telephone, Alderwoman Sylvia Clark was not present at Tuesday’s meeting due to illness.