As many prepare to sit down with their families and give thanks, municipalities in Montgomery County are preparing for their annual Christmas parades.

Kilmichael kicks off the Christmas parade season in Montgomery County with their annual parade and the lighting of Christmas on the Square. The parade will be held at 5 p.m., on Saturday, December 4 on the Kilmichael Square. The parade will be followed by the lighting of Christmas on the Square at 6 p.m. If you would like to be in the parade or have questions please contact Matt Bennett at 662-392-9290 or Eyvette Hudson at 662-310-7953.

Be sure to Like and follow Kilmichael’s Christmas on the Square Facebook page or www.Kilmichaelms.com for the most up to date information.

Then on Monday, December 6, the City of Winona and Winona Main Street will host the 2021 Winona Christmas Parade at 7 p.m. This year’s theme is “For unto us a child is born.” Entry Forms will be turned into Winona City Hall. For more information, contact 662-283-1232 or email Tiffany Everett, tiffany_everett@winonams.org or Monica Turner at cityclerk@winonams.org. Floats must adhere to the theme to be considered for a prize.

Entries must enter the parade line up at Mission Road. No entries will be allow to enter at Summit Street and Highway 51. Entries will be lined up around the courthouse. Please drop-off anyone riding or walking in the Dollar General parking lot.

Rounding out the Christmas parades, The Town of Duck Hill will hold its Christmas parade on Saturday, December 11 at 2 p.m. More information about Duck Hill’s Christmas parade will be given once details are completed.