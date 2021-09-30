The Carroll County School District has been very transparent with student progress during the 2020-2021 school year. COVID-19 was very challenging for the district, as it was for every school district in the state. For Carroll County, COVID-19 couldn’t have come at a worse time. With the district working to regain their accreditation status and state test scores being down, the district’s leadership and faculty knew there was much work to do.

When the pandemic struck, it was difficult to keep students and teachers on task, whether in-person or online.

Superintendent of Education Jim Ray said the district figured that scores for Spring 2021 state tests would be down, but the district’s goal became simply to keep kids in school. This year, however, that goal is to work and improve student proficiency. He said it won’t be something that’s going to happen overnight -- not for Carroll County and not for the state as a whole.

“It’s going to take some time for districts to bounce back. And, it’s going to take more than a year. For some, it may take one to two years, others it may take two to three years,” he said. “It’s going to take us some time before we climb out of it.”

However, in the struggle, the district has seen a bright spot. It knows where the focus should be and they created a plan to achieve the desired results.

“We now have consultants in right now working with teachers and administration. We have extra interventionists at J.Z. George High School, and we’re getting back to focusing on what we’re here for and that’s to educate students,” Ray said.

The Mississippi Department of Education released results of last spring’s Mississippi Academic Assessment Program (MAAP), which measures student performance in Mississippi’s public schools. Results showed a drop statewide in student proficiency levels in mathematics and English Language Arts (ELA), a drop state officials are attributing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Statewide proficiency levels dropped 12.3 percent in mathematics and 6.7 percent in ELA. The last time Mississippi students took state assessments were in 2019, since the 2020 school year was cut short due to the pandemic.

Student performance is graded by five levels: Level 1 (minimal) and Level 2 (basic) are considered failing scores. A passing score is Level 3 (passing), Level 4 (proficient), or Level 5 (advanced).

For Carroll County students, for third grade and fourth grade, most students scored between a Level 1 and Level 2. However, Marshall’s fifth grade English percentages are higher, with 53 percent of its students scoring on Level 3, followed by 23 percent who scored on Level 4.

At J.Z. George, in sixth grade English, 48 percent scored on Level 2, followed by 29 percent scoring on Level 3. Seventh grade English is similar with 47 percent scoring on Level 2 and 32 percent scoring on Level 3. However, most test takers for eighth grade English, 36 percent of students scored on Level 3 and 30 percent of students scored on Level 4.

In English 2, students mainly scored on Levels 1, 2 and 3. Twenty-one percent scored on Level 1, 30 percent scored on Level 2 and 32 percent scored on Level 3.

In third grade math, 50 percent of students scored on Level 2 and 35 percent score on Level 1. But, fourth grade students fared better than third grade with 35 percent of students scoring on Level 3, 28 percent scoring on Level 2 and 23 percent scoring on Level 1. In fifth grade, 34 percent of students scored on Level 3, 27 percent scored on Level 2 and 20 percent scored on Level 4.

At J.Z. George High School, 44 percent of students on the sixth grade math test scored on Level 2, 32 percent scored on Level 2 and 16 percent scored on Level 3. In seventh grade, 42 percent of students scored on Level 3 and 41 percent scored on Level 2. In eighth grade math, 40 percent scored on Level 2 and 29 percent scored on Level 3.

On the Algebra I test, 56 percent of students scored on Level 3, 25 scored on Level 2 and 15 percent scored on Level 4. None scored on Level 1.

Because no district will receive an accountability letter grade, they won’t see the effects of that growth until this year. Ray said the state has yet to tell the districts what the accountability model for next year will even look like.

He said there’s room for their students to grow, and that’s what their focus is, growth.

“There’s a lot of room for growth. Test scores are down in all of the district, some more so than others,” he said.

Ray said it’s hard to teach students and for teachers to teach with all of the time that was missed.

He said they’re glad they were even able to take the test and keep their children in school long enough to do so.

“We’re where we figured we would be,” he said. “But, there is growth and the room is there. Students have to get back into the groove and teachers have to get back into the groove, also. We won’t see what our growth looks like until we see this year’s benchmarks in December.”

For now, they’re focused on improving and keeping their kids in school.

“We’ve had some COVID but we’re doing good staying in school. Eventually, we have to push back the excuses of the time missed, roll up our sleeves and get to work. We’re just glad to be in school, doing what we’re supposed to be doing, and that’s educating our students.”