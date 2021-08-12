The Carrollton Mayor and Board of Aldermen have agreed on a preliminary budget for fiscal year 2022, and it will not include an increase in millage.

According to Mayor Pam Lee, Carrollton’s current millage rate of 51 mills -- 48 mills for the General Fund, one mill for the Street Fund, and two mills for the Fire Fund -- will be carried on in the next fiscal year.

At the August 6 meeting, the board of aldermen was presented with the preliminary budget which projects total revenue for the General Fund as $1,087,345. Of the proposed expenditures, $507,600 has been set for street improvements. This includes $500,000 in bond proceeds allocated by the Mississippi Legislature to go toward a large drainage project.

“This project includes the south end of Lexington Street by the Community House, Jackson Street, and the north end of College Street,” Lee said.

The budget does not include the more than $21,000 the town has received from the American Rescue Act, half of what has been allocated by the state. The other half will be distributed next August.

“We are looking at options,” Lee said.

The board also discussed the Water Tower restoration project. According to Lee, the town is working to get the tower, located at the intersection of Highway 17 and Jackson Street, listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Recently, bids were taken to paint the outside of the tower, however, they came in higher than expected due to the existing paint which contains led. Bids came is between $45,000 and $52,000.

Donations are still being accepted to help restore the tower. Donations should be made payable to Restoration Fund.

For more information, call Carrollton Town Hall at 662-237-4600.