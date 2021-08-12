Three men are facing felony drug charges in unconnected cases in Winona and Montgomery County.

Matt Montana of Stewart arrested Tuesday afternoon on Highway 82 west of the Middleton Road exit and charged with possession of a controlled substance.

According to Montgomery County Sheriff Jeff Tompkins, Montana was arrested following a traffic stop on Highway 82, just west of the Middleton Road intersection on August 10. Tompkins said approximately 1.4 ounces of methamphetamine, a small amount of marijuana, and drug paraphernalia were seized by deputies and officers with the Winona Police Department.

Montana appeared before Justice Court Judge Larry Bamberg Tuesday afternoon for an initial appearance, and bond was set at $50,000.

Montana is currently out on bond, and a preliminary hearing has been set for August 24, 2021.

Michael Jamal Pointer, 34, of Vaiden was arrested on Tuesday, August 11, 2021, by the Winona Police Department for felony possession of a controlled substance and petit larceny.

According to Winona Chief of Police Roshaun Daniels, Pointer was arrested at Blue Sky convenience store after he allegedly attempted to use a credit card from a stolen wallet.

“The owner was tracking the card, and it showed it was being used at Blue Sky,” Daniels said.

Officers arrived at the scene, and Pointer was taken into custody and charged with possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, and petit larceny.

He was transported to Carroll Montgomery Regional Correctional Facility in Vaiden. He will appear before Judge Alan D. Lancaster for an initial appearance in Winona City Court this morning.

Stanley Stewart, 36, of Grenada was arrested and charged with felony possession of a controlled substance following a traffic stop on Highway 82 by Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies and Troopers with the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

According to Tompkins, law enforcement seized 11 Ecstasy pills (3,4-methylenedioxy-methamphetamine also known as MDMA), a misdemeanor quantity of marijuana, and drug paraphernalia during the August 7 arrest.