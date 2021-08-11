The Mississippi State Board of Education has decided to allow districts to choose to offer a virtual option until October 31 due to the surge in COVID-19 cases.

According to a release from the SBE, “The SBE’s decision was made in consultation with the Mississippi State Department of Health. The hybrid scheduling option is available immediately and will extend through October 31, 2021. The SBE will consider extending the option beyond November 1 at its October meeting if COVID-19 data show it is needed. Hybrid scheduling can only be used to mitigate the impact of COVID-19.”

“The Mississippi Department of Education recommended the policy change because some superintendents expressed concern about the challenge of ensuring adequate social distance among students,” said Dr. Carey Wright, state superintendent of education. “Hybrid scheduling gives districts another strategy to help educate students safely.”

The release goes on to state, “Under the SBE policies, districts that offer a virtual option for individual students must adopt local board-approved policies that include the criteria for students to participate in virtual learning, requirements for equipment, connectivity, attendance and student conduct, and assurances of equal access and non-discrimination and the delivery of Free Appropriate Public Education (FAPE) for students with disabilities.

The release states that districts are still required to provide a minimum of 180 days of instruction and must ensure any virtual learning days include actual teaching for a minimum of 330 minutes, as state law requires