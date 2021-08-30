The Carroll County Sheriff’s Department has made an arrest in the July 19 armed robbery of the Dollar General store in Black Hawk.

According to a release by the Carroll County Sheriff's Department, Carroll County deputies arrested Ja’Rell Kirklin, 21, of Lexington on August 24 and charged him with armed robbery in connection with the robbery.

On July 19, 2021, at around 9 p.m., after Carroll County’s 911 received reports of an armed robbery, Carroll County deputies were dispatched to Dollar General on Highway 17 in Black Hawk.

According to the sheriff’s department, store employees told deputies that two black males, wearing face coverings, ran into the store. One brandished a handgun, and store employees were ordered to open the cash register.

The employees reported that the men exited the store and ran away on foot.

According to a press release shortly after the robbery, Carroll County deputies believed the two robbers had a car waiting and left the area, traveling south on Highway 17.

Following his arrest Kirklin appeared before Carroll County Justice Court Judge Tinesha Erve-Earnest, and bond was set at $100,000. He is currently being held at the Carroll Montgomery Regional Correctional Facility in Vaiden.

Sheriff Clint Walker said, “Through the investigation, deputies established Kirklin as a suspect and gathered enough evidence to get an arrest warrant.”

Walker said additional arrests are expected.