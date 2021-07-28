In August, J.Z. George High School will offer welding to 20 of their 11th grade students.

Superintendent Jim Ray said with the addition of welding, the district will be two classes shy of having a full Career and Technical Center.

Currently, the district offers Health Science, Construction, and now welding.

Michael Hargett, the new Career Technical Education Programs supervisor at J.Z. George, said the district has been working to get their Welding program approved through the Mississippi Department of Education since March.

He said the new welding class will give students the opportunity to learn about the industry, and the option to explore a new career path.

“We also offer Health Science and Construction. The goal is to add two more classes next year. CTE classes are a good option for students’ interest in vocational careers or an alternative path to a traditional four-year degree after high school. We encourage all our students to attend college, but we know all students will not go,” Hargett said.

Hargett said they are partnering with Holmes Community College in Grenada for the program, and he is planning to work with different businesses in the community in hopes of securing employment for students.

“Students will receive safety and classroom instruction before going into the shop for hands-on training,” Hargett said. Superintendent Jim Ray said the old field house is being converted into a shop for the welding students to receive hands-on training.

Hargett said the goal is to add two more CTE classes next year.

“This would give us five programs and have a full-time CTE Center. CTE courses are generally more hands-on than traditional academic coursework and can help improve teamwork, problem-solving, and communication in students,” Hargett said. “Preparing students to meet the demands of the workforce while they are still in high school can be an essential first step in helping close the skills gap. CTE classes can also prepare students for potentially lucrative and rewarding work, in many cases without the need for a four-year degree.”

“I think it’s a great opportunity for our students to get some hands on work experience and great for our district to contribute to the workforce by partnering with businesses and factories,” Johnson said.

Welding is only one of the new classes coming to J.Z. George High School. The district posted that the class is still accepting students and along with a new Debate class and chorus.