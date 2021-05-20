J.Z. George High School has announced its Valedictorian and Salutatorian for the Class of 2021.

The Valedictorian is McKenzie Henson. Henson plans to attend Mississippi State University and major in Zoology. She then plans to enter Vet School to become a Veterinarian. Henson is also this year’s STAR student.

The Salutatorian is Samantha Ortega. Ortega finished with a 95.54 GPA. She plans to attend Mississippi Delta Community College.

The J.Z. George High School Class of 2021 will experience all of the bells and whistles that come along with graduation as the school is opting to host a traditional graduation.

And after a challenging year, being able to celebrate with their family and friends will make it all worth it.

The 42 seniors will graduate Friday at 7 p.m. in the J.Z. George High School Gymnasium. After Governor Tate Reeves lifted capacity restrictions, limiting the amount of people allowed in outdoor and indoor restrictions, J.Z. George is electing to hold an open ceremony.