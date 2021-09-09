Kizzy Townsend-Ward of Duck Hill is celebrating 20 years of being cancer-free after a 2001 diagnosis of acute myelogenous leukemia.

Ward was diagnosed when she was 23, and she battled with the disease and its symptoms for about four months.

“I had achy bones, bleeding gums, and [was] easily to bruise,” she said.

Ward said when she was told of her diagnosis, she was devastated.

“I was diagnosed on October 25, 2001,” she said. “It was devastating. I was in shock.”

Ward was diagnosed with acute myelogenous leukemia, also known as AML. According to the American Cancer Society, “AML is one of the most common types of leukemia in adults. Still, AML is fairly rare overall, accounting for only about one percent of all cancers. It is generally a disease of older people and is uncommon before the age of 45. The average age of people when they are first diagnosed with AML is about 68. But AML can occur in children as well. AML is slightly more common among men than women, but the average lifetime risk of getting AML in both sexes is about half of one percent.”

Ward said her daughter, Ambria Townsend, was three at the time.

She said as she underwent chemotherapy, her parents, Katherine Townsend and Willie Townsend, Sr., stepped in and helped her take care of her daughter.

“They took on the load to care for us throughout the whole ordeal,” she said.

Ward underwent chemotherapy for 21 days, while taking a seven day break. Then, she had to do an additional 21 days of chemo, but it was unsuccessful.

“They told me there was nothing else they could do for me. The chemotherapy was not working, and I had to have surgery,” she said.

For many leukemia patients, the wait to find a bone marrow match is a long one, and some succumb to the disease before receiving a match. However, Ward was fortunate. Her brother, Willie Earl Townsend, Jr., was a match.

“My brother was a 98.7 percent match. Which was nearly perfect. They say he had a rough time in the hospital after they harvested his bone marrow. He had to stay in the hospital to recover four days. He's four years older than me and the middle child between me and my sister, Tshombe. I'm the baby the bunch so you know how that works, I'm the boss,” Ward said, laughing. “It's crazy how much we are told that we could pass for twins. I always jokingly reply, ‘You may be right, but I am the better looking one.’”

Ward said she and her brother now have an amazing connection since the transplant. As a recipient of his bone marrow, the two now share physiological traits they did not share before, including a shellfish allergy.

“Since the transplant it's amazing the connection between us. When his head hurts, mine hurts, and ironically, I loved shrimp and all seafood until I received his bone marrow. Now, I'm allergic to shellfish because he is allergic to shellfish,” she said.

She said that she underwent her bone marrow transplant on February 2002 and had to go through chemotherapy once again.

“This time, it was even harder because they wanted to kill all of my cancer cells. They wanted to kill the good and the bad. It was a rough time, it was rough,” Ward said, emotionally.

But, she said it was her faith in God that sustained her throughout her fight, and it’s her faith that keeps her sustained years later.

“Even when I was going through it, I felt a sense of peace,” she said.

Ward said she went through a lot of emotions while undergoing chemotherapy.

“Some of them are positive thoughts, praying that it will work out. And some are negative thoughts, because the burning from the chemo is so hard to bear,” she said. “But, I kept the faith. I had to keep fighting.”

She said before, when her anniversary would come up, she wouldn’t celebrate it.

“I was numb. I never celebrated winning because in the back of my mind, there was always that chance that it would return,” she said. “But, when I look back, I just say ‘Wow. I’m still here, 20 years later.’

“For the first time in 20 years, I celebrate my victory,” she said. “I've always acknowledged my cancer journey but I've never celebrated winning it! Truth is, I never celebrated because I didn't want to discuss it, recall any memories from it, nor reflect on photos to remind me of that deep, deep, dark place! This month I will finally reflect on my journey and celebrate my second chance at life.”

Even though her actual anniversary is in October, Ward is celebrating the month of September because is Leukemia and Lymphoma Awareness Month.

“I’m calling it 20 years of grace,” she said. “Three words have stuck out to me: Grace, faith and mercy. Faith is trust that clings onto God’s grace. Mercy is punishment that is deserved but spared, but grace triumphs all of that. It’s underserved mercy.”

She said she plans to write down a word for each day of September. On Friday, her word was sufficient connected with the verse found in 2 Corinthians 12:9 “But he said to me, ‘My grace is sufficient for you, for my power is made perfect in weakness.’ Therefore I will boast all the more gladly about my weaknesses, so that Christ's power may rest on me.”

“20 years ago, I never thought I would be able to say ‘20 years and still standing!’ But, here I am,” she said.

Ward said she’s met friends along her journey who were given the same diagnosis as she was given, but unfortunately some of them didn’t make it to get a bone marrow transplant. For her, it’s something that she doesn’t take lightly.

She said now she shares her story with others and she works as a volunteer who helps others to give encouraging words as they undergo their own battles.

“I’m on the call list and when someone is diagnosed, they have them call me,” she said. “I didn’t have it when I was going through. And you feel so many emotions, and when you try to tell people they feel that you’re not being grateful, but that’s not the case.”

Ward also works as Greenwood-Leflore Hospital, where she gets to encourage people as they are going through their own battles. She looks at it as a calling, her purpose. She feels that God wants her to use her story to help uplift someone else – now a goal of hers.

“My desire is to start a support group for people in the surrounding areas who may need that extra boost of assurance that everything will be ok. I don't want it to be limited to just cancer patients,” she said. “I want to also encourage those dealing with grief, depression, and/or low self-esteem because I have encountered all that. And what better way than to encourage than a person whose been through the storm and walk that dark lonely road. I'm so excited just thinking about it!”

Twenty years later, Ward got to see her daughter, Ambria, graduate high school and go on to college. She’s been married for five years to Willie Ward.

For her, this celebration of 20 years as a survivor, a winner, and a conqueror is a celebration of God’s grace, mercy and favor; the strengthening of her faith; and to encourage those that are in the fight.

"I'm truly blessed and I don't take it lightly, to have been through what I've been through and still here 20 years later is indescribable.”